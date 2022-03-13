Mar 5, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary Rohman-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City will visit Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on . Colorado is 12th overall in the league in points, with three. Sporting Kansas City is 14th, with three.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Sporting Kansas City

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Colorado and Sporting Kansas City Stats

Colorado averaged 1.5 goals per match last season (10th in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City allowed 1.2 (eighth in league).

Sporting Kansas City was fourth in MLS in goals scored last season (62), and Colorado was fourth in goals conceded (36).

Colorado's goal differential last season (+15) was sixth in the league.

Sporting Kansas City's goal differential last season (+19) was fifth in the league.

Colorado Key Players

Michael Barrios put up eight goals in 35 games last year.

Jonathan Lewis had seven goals (in 28 league games).

Over 33 league appearances a season ago, Jack Price's assist total hit 12.

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

Johnny Russell scored 16 goals in 35 games (sixth in league) last season.

Daniel Salloi scored 16 goals as well.

Salloi contributed eight assists (11th in league) last season.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 LAFC L 3-0 Away 3/5/2022 Atlanta United FC W 3-0 Home 3/12/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home 3/19/2022 Houston - Away 4/2/2022 Real Salt Lake - Home 4/9/2022 FC Dallas - Away

Sporting Kansas City Schedule