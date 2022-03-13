Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary Rohman-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City will visit Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on . Colorado is 12th overall in the league in points, with three. Sporting Kansas City is 14th, with three.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Sporting Kansas City

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Colorado and Sporting Kansas City Stats

  • Colorado averaged 1.5 goals per match last season (10th in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City allowed 1.2 (eighth in league).
  • Sporting Kansas City was fourth in MLS in goals scored last season (62), and Colorado was fourth in goals conceded (36).
  • Colorado's goal differential last season (+15) was sixth in the league.
  • Sporting Kansas City's goal differential last season (+19) was fifth in the league.

Colorado Key Players

  • Michael Barrios put up eight goals in 35 games last year.
  • Jonathan Lewis had seven goals (in 28 league games).
  • Over 33 league appearances a season ago, Jack Price's assist total hit 12.

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

  • Johnny Russell scored 16 goals in 35 games (sixth in league) last season.
  • Daniel Salloi scored 16 goals as well.
  • Salloi contributed eight assists (11th in league) last season.

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

LAFC

L 3-0

Away

3/5/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 3-0

Home

3/12/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

3/19/2022

Houston

-

Away

4/2/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

4/9/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 3-1

Away

3/5/2022

Houston

W 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

Colorado

-

Away

3/19/2022

Chicago

-

Away

3/26/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

4/2/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:00
PM/EST
