How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sporting Kansas City will visit Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on . Colorado is 12th overall in the league in points, with three. Sporting Kansas City is 14th, with three.
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Colorado and Sporting Kansas City Stats
- Colorado averaged 1.5 goals per match last season (10th in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City allowed 1.2 (eighth in league).
- Sporting Kansas City was fourth in MLS in goals scored last season (62), and Colorado was fourth in goals conceded (36).
- Colorado's goal differential last season (+15) was sixth in the league.
- Sporting Kansas City's goal differential last season (+19) was fifth in the league.
Colorado Key Players
- Michael Barrios put up eight goals in 35 games last year.
- Jonathan Lewis had seven goals (in 28 league games).
- Over 33 league appearances a season ago, Jack Price's assist total hit 12.
Sporting Kansas City Key Players
- Johnny Russell scored 16 goals in 35 games (sixth in league) last season.
- Daniel Salloi scored 16 goals as well.
- Salloi contributed eight assists (11th in league) last season.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
LAFC
L 3-0
Away
3/5/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 3-0
Home
3/12/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
3/19/2022
Houston
-
Away
4/2/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
4/9/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
Sporting Kansas City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 3-1
Away
3/5/2022
Houston
W 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
Colorado
-
Away
3/19/2022
Chicago
-
Away
3/26/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
4/2/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)