Columbus Crew vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Columbus Crew and DC United will match up in MLS action on Saturday, April 30. The game at Lower.com Field starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Columbus has nine points, ranking 21st overall in the league. DC United has nine points, and is 20th overall.

How to Watch Columbus vs. DC United

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Lower.com Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Columbus and DC United Stats

  • Columbus puts up 1.3 goals per game (13th in MLS), and DC United gives up 1.4 per game (12th in league).
  • DC United is 13th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Columbus is ninth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
  • Columbus' goal differential (+1) is 10th in the league.
  • DC United has a goal differential of 0 on the season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

  • Columbus is led by Lucas Zelarrayan, who has four goals in seven games (ninth in league).
  • Derrick Etienne has two goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in eight league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Etienne is Columbus' leader in assists, with two (on eight chances created) in eight league appearances.

DC United Key Players

Columbus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Philadelphia

L 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

Orlando City SC

L 2-0

Home

4/23/2022

Sporting Kansas City

D 0-0

Away

4/30/2022

DC United

-

Home

5/7/2022

New England

-

Away

5/14/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

5/21/2022

LAFC

-

Home

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

Austin FC

L 3-2

Home

4/23/2022

New England

W 3-2

Home

4/30/2022

Columbus

-

Away

5/7/2022

Houston

-

Home

5/14/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

5/18/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

How To Watch

April
30
2022

D.C. United at Columbus Crew

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
April 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) reacts as his shot on goal misses the mark during Saturday's Major League Soccer match against Orlando City at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch Mls Orlando City At Columbus Crew
