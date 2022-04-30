Columbus Crew vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Columbus Crew and DC United will match up in MLS action on Saturday, April 30. The game at Lower.com Field starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Columbus has nine points, ranking 21st overall in the league. DC United has nine points, and is 20th overall.
How to Watch Columbus vs. DC United
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Lower.com Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Columbus and DC United Stats
- Columbus puts up 1.3 goals per game (13th in MLS), and DC United gives up 1.4 per game (12th in league).
- DC United is 13th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Columbus is ninth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
- Columbus' goal differential (+1) is 10th in the league.
- DC United has a goal differential of 0 on the season, which ranks 11th in the league.
Columbus Key Players
- Columbus is led by Lucas Zelarrayan, who has four goals in seven games (ninth in league).
- Derrick Etienne has two goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in eight league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Etienne is Columbus' leader in assists, with two (on eight chances created) in eight league appearances.
DC United Key Players
Columbus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Philadelphia
L 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
Orlando City SC
L 2-0
Home
4/23/2022
Sporting Kansas City
D 0-0
Away
4/30/2022
DC United
-
Home
5/7/2022
New England
-
Away
5/14/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
5/21/2022
LAFC
-
Home
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
Austin FC
L 3-2
Home
4/23/2022
New England
W 3-2
Home
4/30/2022
Columbus
-
Away
5/7/2022
Houston
-
Home
5/14/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
5/18/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
How To Watch
April
30
2022
D.C. United at Columbus Crew
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)