Columbus Crew vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

Columbus Crew and DC United will match up in MLS action on Saturday, April 30. The game at Lower.com Field starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. Columbus has nine points, ranking 21st overall in the league. DC United has nine points, and is 20th overall.

How to Watch Columbus vs. DC United

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Lower.com Field

Columbus and DC United Stats

Columbus puts up 1.3 goals per game (13th in MLS), and DC United gives up 1.4 per game (12th in league).

DC United is 13th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Columbus is ninth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).

Columbus' goal differential (+1) is 10th in the league.

DC United has a goal differential of 0 on the season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

Columbus is led by Lucas Zelarrayan, who has four goals in seven games (ninth in league).

Derrick Etienne has two goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in eight league appearances, second-best on the team.

Etienne is Columbus' leader in assists, with two (on eight chances created) in eight league appearances.

DC United Key Players

Columbus Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Philadelphia L 1-0 Away 4/16/2022 Orlando City SC L 2-0 Home 4/23/2022 Sporting Kansas City D 0-0 Away 4/30/2022 DC United - Home 5/7/2022 New England - Away 5/14/2022 NYCFC - Away 5/21/2022 LAFC - Home

DC United Schedule