Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Los Angeles FC will visit Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on TUDN. Columbus is currently 21st in the league in points, with 13. LAFC is second, with 23.
How to Watch Columbus vs. LAFC
- Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Lower.com Field
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Columbus and LAFC Stats
- Columbus is 14th in MLS in goals scored (15 in 11 matches), and LAFC is 10th in goals allowed (14 in 12).
- LAFC is second in MLS offensively (two goals per match), and Columbus is seventh defensively (1.2 allowed per match).
- Columbus' goal differential (+2) is seventh in the league.
- LAFC's goal differential is +10, which ranks third in the league.
Columbus Key Players
- Lucas Zelarrayan is Columbus' leading scorer, with four goals (on 17 shots) in 10 league games.
- Columbus' leader in assists is Derrick Etienne, who has four (on nine chances created) in 11 league appearances.
LAFC Key Players
Columbus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
DC United
W 3-0
Home
5/7/2022
New England
D 2-2
Away
5/14/2022
NYCFC
L 2-0
Away
5/21/2022
LAFC
-
Home
5/28/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
6/18/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
6/25/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Philadelphia
D 2-2
Home
5/14/2022
Colorado
L 2-0
Away
5/18/2022
Austin FC
L 2-1
Home
5/21/2022
Columbus
-
Away
5/28/2022
San Jose
-
Home
6/18/2022
Seattle
-
Away
6/26/2022
New York
-
Home
