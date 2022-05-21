Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

May 14, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) and midfielder Keaton Parks (55) and defender Alexander Callens (6) and defender Thiago Martins (5) and midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) and forward Thiago Andrade (8) form a wall to defend a free kick by Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC will visit Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on TUDN. Columbus is currently 21st in the league in points, with 13. LAFC is second, with 23.

How to Watch Columbus vs. LAFC

Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Lower.com Field

Columbus and LAFC Stats

Columbus is 14th in MLS in goals scored (15 in 11 matches), and LAFC is 10th in goals allowed (14 in 12).

LAFC is second in MLS offensively (two goals per match), and Columbus is seventh defensively (1.2 allowed per match).

Columbus' goal differential (+2) is seventh in the league.

LAFC's goal differential is +10, which ranks third in the league.

Columbus Key Players

Lucas Zelarrayan is Columbus' leading scorer, with four goals (on 17 shots) in 10 league games.

Columbus' leader in assists is Derrick Etienne, who has four (on nine chances created) in 11 league appearances.

LAFC Key Players

Columbus Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 DC United W 3-0 Home 5/7/2022 New England D 2-2 Away 5/14/2022 NYCFC L 2-0 Away 5/21/2022 LAFC - Home 5/28/2022 Atlanta United FC - Away 6/18/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 6/25/2022 Real Salt Lake - Away

