Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 14, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) and midfielder Keaton Parks (55) and defender Alexander Callens (6) and defender Thiago Martins (5) and midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) and forward Thiago Andrade (8) form a wall to defend a free kick by Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC will visit Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on TUDN. Columbus is currently 21st in the league in points, with 13. LAFC is second, with 23.

How to Watch Columbus vs. LAFC

Columbus and LAFC Stats

  • Columbus is 14th in MLS in goals scored (15 in 11 matches), and LAFC is 10th in goals allowed (14 in 12).
  • LAFC is second in MLS offensively (two goals per match), and Columbus is seventh defensively (1.2 allowed per match).
  • Columbus' goal differential (+2) is seventh in the league.
  • LAFC's goal differential is +10, which ranks third in the league.

Columbus Key Players

  • Lucas Zelarrayan is Columbus' leading scorer, with four goals (on 17 shots) in 10 league games.
  • Zelarrayan has four goals in 10 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Columbus' leader in assists is Derrick Etienne, who has four (on nine chances created) in 11 league appearances.

LAFC Key Players

Columbus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

DC United

W 3-0

Home

5/7/2022

New England

D 2-2

Away

5/14/2022

NYCFC

L 2-0

Away

5/21/2022

LAFC

-

Home

5/28/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

6/18/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

6/25/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Philadelphia

D 2-2

Home

5/14/2022

Colorado

L 2-0

Away

5/18/2022

Austin FC

L 2-1

Home

5/21/2022

Columbus

-

Away

5/28/2022

San Jose

-

Home

6/18/2022

Seattle

-

Away

6/26/2022

New York

-

Home

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
