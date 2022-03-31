Mar 20, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) is helped off the pitch during the second half against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Columbus Crew and Nashville SC will take to the pitch in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 6:00 PM ET, airing on NBA League Pass from Lower.com Field. Columbus is currently fourth overall in the league in points, with eight. Nashville SC is 23rd, with four.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Nashville SC

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Stadium: Lower.com Field

Columbus and Nashville SC Stats

Columbus scores 2.5 goals per game (second in MLS), and Nashville SC gives up 1.3 per match (15th in league).

Nashville SC is scoring 0.8 goals per match (25th in MLS), and Columbus is giving up 1.3 per match (15th in league).

Columbus' goal differential is +5, third in the league.

Nashville SC's goal differential is -2, which is 19th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

Lucas Zelarrayan is Columbus' leading scorer this year, with four goals in four games (first in league).

Derrick Etienne is Columbus' second-leading scorer, with two goals in four league games.

Etienne has two assists in four games -- tops on Columbus, and fourth in the league.

Nashville SC Key Players

Columbus Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 San Jose D 3-3 Away 3/12/2022 Toronto FC W 2-1 Home 3/20/2022 New York D 1-1 Away 4/2/2022 Nashville SC - Home 4/9/2022 Philadelphia - Away 4/16/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 4/23/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away

Nashville SC Schedule