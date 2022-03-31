Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) is helped off the pitch during the second half against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Columbus Crew and Nashville SC will take to the pitch in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 6:00 PM ET, airing on NBA League Pass from Lower.com Field. Columbus is currently fourth overall in the league in points, with eight. Nashville SC is 23rd, with four.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Nashville SC

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Stadium: Lower.com Field
  • Stadium: Lower.com Field

Columbus and Nashville SC Stats

  • Columbus scores 2.5 goals per game (second in MLS), and Nashville SC gives up 1.3 per match (15th in league).
  • Nashville SC is scoring 0.8 goals per match (25th in MLS), and Columbus is giving up 1.3 per match (15th in league).
  • Columbus' goal differential is +5, third in the league.
  • Nashville SC's goal differential is -2, which is 19th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

  • Lucas Zelarrayan is Columbus' leading scorer this year, with four goals in four games (first in league).
  • Derrick Etienne is Columbus' second-leading scorer, with two goals in four league games.
  • Etienne has two assists in four games -- tops on Columbus, and fourth in the league.

Nashville SC Key Players

Columbus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

San Jose

D 3-3

Away

3/12/2022

Toronto FC

W 2-1

Home

3/20/2022

New York

D 1-1

Away

4/2/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

4/16/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

4/23/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Minnesota United FC

D 1-1

Away

3/12/2022

FC Dallas

L 2-0

Away

3/19/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 2-1

Away

4/2/2022

Columbus

-

Away

4/9/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

4/16/2022

San Jose

-

Away

4/23/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Nashville SC at Columbus Crew

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Time
6:00
PM/EST
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
