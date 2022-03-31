How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Columbus Crew and Nashville SC will take to the pitch in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 6:00 PM ET, airing on NBA League Pass from Lower.com Field. Columbus is currently fourth overall in the league in points, with eight. Nashville SC is 23rd, with four.
How to Watch Columbus vs. Nashville SC
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Stadium: Lower.com Field
Columbus and Nashville SC Stats
- Columbus scores 2.5 goals per game (second in MLS), and Nashville SC gives up 1.3 per match (15th in league).
- Nashville SC is scoring 0.8 goals per match (25th in MLS), and Columbus is giving up 1.3 per match (15th in league).
- Columbus' goal differential is +5, third in the league.
- Nashville SC's goal differential is -2, which is 19th in the league.
Columbus Key Players
- Lucas Zelarrayan is Columbus' leading scorer this year, with four goals in four games (first in league).
- Derrick Etienne is Columbus' second-leading scorer, with two goals in four league games.
- Etienne has two assists in four games -- tops on Columbus, and fourth in the league.
Nashville SC Key Players
Columbus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
San Jose
D 3-3
Away
3/12/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-1
Home
3/20/2022
New York
D 1-1
Away
4/2/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
4/16/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
4/23/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Minnesota United FC
D 1-1
Away
3/12/2022
FC Dallas
L 2-0
Away
3/19/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 2-1
Away
4/2/2022
Columbus
-
Away
4/9/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
4/16/2022
San Jose
-
Away
4/23/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Nashville SC at Columbus Crew
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
