Orlando City SC matches up against Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday, April 16. The two MLS clubs will play at 7:30 PM ET. Columbus is 16th overall in the league in points, with eight. Orlando City SC is eighth, with 11.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Orlando City SC

Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: FOX

Stadium: Lower.com Field

Columbus and Orlando City SC Stats

Columbus is scoring 1.7 goals per match (fourth in MLS), and Orlando City SC is conceding 1.0 per match (13th in league).

Orlando City SC is 15th in MLS in goals scored (eight in 7 games), and Columbus is 13th in goals conceded (seven in 6).

In terms of goal differential, Columbus is sixth in the league, at +3.

In terms of goal differential, Orlando City SC is 11th in the league, at +1.

Columbus Key Players

Columbus is led by Lucas Zelarrayan, who has four goals in six games (fourth in league).

The second-leading scorer for Columbus is Derrick Etienne, who has two goals in six games.

Etienne is Columbus' leader in assists, with two in six games (eighth in league).

Orlando City SC Key Players

Columbus Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 New York D 1-1 Away 4/2/2022 Nashville SC L 1-0 Home 4/9/2022 Philadelphia L 1-0 Away 4/16/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 4/23/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away 4/30/2022 DC United - Home 5/7/2022 New England - Away

