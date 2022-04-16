Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato (7) battles for the ball with Chicago Fire defender Wyatt Omsberg (20) in the second half at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC matches up against Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday, April 16. The two MLS clubs will play at 7:30 PM ET. Columbus is 16th overall in the league in points, with eight. Orlando City SC is eighth, with 11.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Orlando City SC

Columbus and Orlando City SC Stats

  • Columbus is scoring 1.7 goals per match (fourth in MLS), and Orlando City SC is conceding 1.0 per match (13th in league).
  • Orlando City SC is 15th in MLS in goals scored (eight in 7 games), and Columbus is 13th in goals conceded (seven in 6).
  • In terms of goal differential, Columbus is sixth in the league, at +3.
  • In terms of goal differential, Orlando City SC is 11th in the league, at +1.

Columbus Key Players

  • Columbus is led by Lucas Zelarrayan, who has four goals in six games (fourth in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Columbus is Derrick Etienne, who has two goals in six games.
  • Etienne is Columbus' leader in assists, with two in six games (eighth in league).

Orlando City SC Key Players

Columbus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

New York

D 1-1

Away

4/2/2022

Nashville SC

L 1-0

Home

4/9/2022

Philadelphia

L 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

4/23/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

4/30/2022

DC United

-

Home

5/7/2022

New England

-

Away

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/27/2022

Portland

D 1-1

Away

4/2/2022

LAFC

L 4-2

Home

4/9/2022

Chicago

W 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

Columbus

-

Away

4/24/2022

New York

-

Home

4/30/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

5/7/2022

Montreal

-

Away

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Orlando City SC at Columbus Crew

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
