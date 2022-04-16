How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Orlando City SC matches up against Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday, April 16. The two MLS clubs will play at 7:30 PM ET. Columbus is 16th overall in the league in points, with eight. Orlando City SC is eighth, with 11.
How to Watch Columbus vs. Orlando City SC
- Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lower.com Field
Columbus and Orlando City SC Stats
- Columbus is scoring 1.7 goals per match (fourth in MLS), and Orlando City SC is conceding 1.0 per match (13th in league).
- Orlando City SC is 15th in MLS in goals scored (eight in 7 games), and Columbus is 13th in goals conceded (seven in 6).
- In terms of goal differential, Columbus is sixth in the league, at +3.
- In terms of goal differential, Orlando City SC is 11th in the league, at +1.
Columbus Key Players
- Columbus is led by Lucas Zelarrayan, who has four goals in six games (fourth in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Columbus is Derrick Etienne, who has two goals in six games.
- Etienne is Columbus' leader in assists, with two in six games (eighth in league).
Orlando City SC Key Players
Columbus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
New York
D 1-1
Away
4/2/2022
Nashville SC
L 1-0
Home
4/9/2022
Philadelphia
L 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
4/23/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
4/30/2022
DC United
-
Home
5/7/2022
New England
-
Away
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/27/2022
Portland
D 1-1
Away
4/2/2022
LAFC
L 4-2
Home
4/9/2022
Chicago
W 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
Columbus
-
Away
4/24/2022
New York
-
Home
4/30/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
5/7/2022
Montreal
-
Away
