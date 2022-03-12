Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) knocks down a ball against New York Red Bulls during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto FC matches up against Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday, March 12. The two MLS clubs will face off at 1:30 PM ET. Columbus is currently fifth in the league in points, with four. Toronto FC is 22nd, with one.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Toronto FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Stadium: Lower.com Field
Columbus and Toronto FC Stats

  • Columbus was 15th in MLS in goals scored last season (46 in 34 games), and Toronto FC was 26th in goals conceded (66).
  • Toronto FC scored 1.1 goals per game last season (21st in MLS), and Columbus conceded 1.3 (11th).
  • Columbus had a goal differential of +1 last season, 14th in the league.
  • Toronto FC's goal differential last season was -27, 26th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

  • Lucas Zelarrayan was productive last year with 12 goals in 32 league games.
  • Gyasi Zardes scored nine goals in 21 games last season.
  • Pedro Santos had six assists last season.

Toronto FC Key Players

  • Jonathan Osorio scored four goals (on 14 shots) last season.
  • Jacob Shaffelburg scored three times in 28 appearances.
  • Yeferson Soteldo has six assists last season, 21st in the league.

Columbus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Vancouver

W 4-0

Home

3/5/2022

San Jose

D 3-3

Away

3/12/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

3/20/2022

New York

-

Away

4/2/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

Toronto FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

FC Dallas

D 1-1

Away

3/5/2022

New York

L 4-1

Home

3/12/2022

Columbus

-

Away

3/19/2022

DC United

-

Home

4/2/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

