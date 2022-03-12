Mar 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) knocks down a ball against New York Red Bulls during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto FC matches up against Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday, March 12. The two MLS clubs will face off at 1:30 PM ET. Columbus is currently fifth in the league in points, with four. Toronto FC is 22nd, with one.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Toronto FC

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Lower.com Field

Lower.com Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Columbus and Toronto FC Stats

Columbus was 15th in MLS in goals scored last season (46 in 34 games), and Toronto FC was 26th in goals conceded (66).

Toronto FC scored 1.1 goals per game last season (21st in MLS), and Columbus conceded 1.3 (11th).

Columbus had a goal differential of +1 last season, 14th in the league.

Toronto FC's goal differential last season was -27, 26th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

Lucas Zelarrayan was productive last year with 12 goals in 32 league games.

Gyasi Zardes scored nine goals in 21 games last season.

Pedro Santos had six assists last season.

Toronto FC Key Players

Jonathan Osorio scored four goals (on 14 shots) last season.

Jacob Shaffelburg scored three times in 28 appearances.

Yeferson Soteldo has six assists last season, 21st in the league.

Columbus Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Vancouver W 4-0 Home 3/5/2022 San Jose D 3-3 Away 3/12/2022 Toronto FC - Home 3/20/2022 New York - Away 4/2/2022 Nashville SC - Home 4/9/2022 Philadelphia - Away

Toronto FC Schedule