Toronto FC matches up against Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday, March 12. The two MLS clubs will face off at 1:30 PM ET. Columbus is currently fifth in the league in points, with four. Toronto FC is 22nd, with one.
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Lower.com Field
Columbus and Toronto FC Stats
- Columbus was 15th in MLS in goals scored last season (46 in 34 games), and Toronto FC was 26th in goals conceded (66).
- Toronto FC scored 1.1 goals per game last season (21st in MLS), and Columbus conceded 1.3 (11th).
- Columbus had a goal differential of +1 last season, 14th in the league.
- Toronto FC's goal differential last season was -27, 26th in the league.
Columbus Key Players
- Lucas Zelarrayan was productive last year with 12 goals in 32 league games.
- Gyasi Zardes scored nine goals in 21 games last season.
- Pedro Santos had six assists last season.
Toronto FC Key Players
- Jonathan Osorio scored four goals (on 14 shots) last season.
- Jacob Shaffelburg scored three times in 28 appearances.
- Yeferson Soteldo has six assists last season, 21st in the league.
Columbus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Vancouver
W 4-0
Home
3/5/2022
San Jose
D 3-3
Away
3/12/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
3/20/2022
New York
-
Away
4/2/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
FC Dallas
D 1-1
Away
3/5/2022
New York
L 4-1
Home
3/12/2022
Columbus
-
Away
3/19/2022
DC United
-
Home
4/2/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
