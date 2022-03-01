The United States currently sits atop Group E with six points. It comes into the final game of group play with 13 goals for and none against. The last time the U.S. played the Dominican Republic was during the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship. That game ended with the United States winning getting a 4-0 victory.

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: USA vs. Dominican Republic Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Most recently, this United States U-20 team defeated Puerto Rico 7-0. Forward Avery Patterson scored four goals for the team in the first half. Also scoring were Alexis Missimo, Emily Mason, and Andrea Kitahata. In the team's first game against Nicaragua, it won 6-0.

Dominican Republic will try to pick up another three points in the tournament after their win over Nicaragua with a score of 3-1. The host team will likely be looking for redemption in this game against the U.S. after finishing second to them in group play back in 2020.

Players for the United States to keep an eye on will be Angelina Vargas and Ariana Diaz. Vargas picked up two goals against Nicaragua while Diaz had one. Scoring in the team's first game in group play was Gabriela Marte.

There is certainly potential for this to be an exciting game considering how well DR did after group play in 2020. Tune in to see if the U.S. can continue rolling through teams in this tournament.

