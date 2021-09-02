How to Watch Bolivia vs. Colombia

South America's giants resume the qualification quest for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and Colombia faces a tricky comeback fixture away to Bolivia.

Now that the summer transfer window has shut across most of Europe, Bolivia and Colombia get back to the business of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in La Paz on Thursday.

La Verde host Reinaldo Rueda’s side having won only one of its first six games and with the joint-most goals conceded in CONMEBOL qualifying, but a midweek win could see it leapfrog La Tricolor.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 2

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia

TV: fubo Sports Network 2 (ENG), Eliminatorias CONMEBOL (ESP)

A little less than two months has passed since Colombia finished third at the Copa América, a campaign that failed to bring it into contact with Bolivia.

In fact, it’s been more than four years since these teams last met in any competition, a statistic Bolivia may be glad of considering it hasn't defeated this particular enemy since 2003.

Colombia has triumphed in eight of its 10 encounters since then, but Bolivia boss César Farías will hope he can inspire some change in what will be his first meeting with the Coffee Growers in this post.

While the home outfit’s defense has been porous thus far, captain Marcelo Martins Moreno leads CONMEBOL qualifying with six goals and is one Colombia would be wise to watch at the Estadio Hernando Siles:

Moreno, 34, also happens to be his nation’s all-time top scorer with 25 goals to his name, the Cruzeiro striker being one of the squad’s few players based outside his native Bolivia.

Juan Carlos Arce and Erwin Saavedra are two of the host's other primary scoring threats, though they were hardly firing at the Copa América as Bolivia scored just twice in its four straight defeats.

Colombia also happen to have its all-time top scorer back among its ranks as Radamel Falcao returns after recently chaning his club scenery.

The 35-goal national icon terminated his Galatasaray contract on deadline day to seal a move back to Spain with Rayo Vallecano, which Colombia will hope puts some pep in his step upon his return to the fold:

There’s a stark contrast between the two countries in that while 18 of Bolivia’s 28-man squad are based at three clubs — Bolívar, Always Ready and The Strongest — only seven of their opposition’s roster plies their trade in Colombia.

That wealth of European investment is one indicator as to why Colombia will be counted as favorites in La Paz, where the altitude can sometimes play havoc with any unsuspecting guests.

Rueda and company could jump as high as third if they notch a second straight away win in qualifying, but Bolivia have its sights set on improvement after a disastrous Copa campaign.