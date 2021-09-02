How to Watch Chile vs. Brazil

It has been a perfect start to the 2022 World Cup Qualifying for a Brazil side looking as loaded and locked-in as ever, with the team going a perfect 6-0-0 in their first six matches and possessing a plus-14 goal differential.

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) has been the best player in South America to this point in qualifying competition, ranking second among all men in CONMEBOL in scoring (five goals in four matches), and ranking first in creating (four assists).

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, September 2

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile

TV: fubo Sports Network & 4 (ENG), Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 3 (SPA)

Live stream Chile vs. Brazil on fuboTV: Sign up today!

Brazil boast an outstanding team around its star, too, in both defense and attack, but a lot of those pieces are set to miss the match against Chile, as well as the two that follow it over the next week, due to the Premier League's stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

Among those who won't be available for Brazil include not one, but two of the best goalkeepers in the world, Alisson (Liverpool) and Ederson (Manchester City), top attackers Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Richarlison (Everton) and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), as well as defender Thiago Silva (Chelsea), among many others.

Brazil will still boast a lineup with various big names other than Neymar, however, including Casemiro (Real Madrid) and Dani Alves (São Paulo).

Chile weren't hit as hard by the EPL's COVID-19 restrictions, but the continued aging of their previous golden generation has affected them to the point that they sit seventh on the CONMEBOL table at the moment with just six points through six matches.

Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan) will miss the match against Brazil due to a calf injury, but Chile's side will still feature at least two well-known veterans: mohawked midfielder Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) and attacker Eduardo Vargas (Clube Atlético Mineiro).

This won't be Brazil and Chile's first official competitive matchup this summer, either, as the two sides met on July 2 in quarter-final action of Copa America, an outing that saw Brazil come out victorious, eliminating Chile in the process, though it was a 1-0 struggle and not some blowout.

Expect another very tight matchup on Thursday, as Brazil is missing a ton of elite talent and Chile will be hosting the match in Santiago, somewhere they're extremely tough to beat.