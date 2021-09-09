How to Watch Colombia vs. Chile

Colombia and Chile both need a win to improve their chances of getting to Qatar.

Heading into the final match of this international window for both sides, Colombia sit fifth in CONMEBOL with 10 points while Chile trail it in eighth, though just three points behind its South American rivals.

That makes Thursday's match between the two sides incredibly important, as Colombia will have an opportunity to sneak into the top four of the table depending on how other results go while Chile could see itself catch Colombia in points with a win.

Colombia will have the advantage of not just being in better form than its rival on Thursday, but also as the home team because the match will be taking place at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla.

This will be the second showdown between Colombia and Chile in this World Cup Qualifying cycle.

The first was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that ended in a 2-2 draw with goals by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) and Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) for Chile and by Jefferson Lerma (AFC Bournemouth) and Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) for Colombia.

With both sides badly needing a result to improve their chances of getting to Qatar, expect for Thursday's match to possess a similar level of exciting intensity.

The Chileans have to hope, however, that their country will be able to break its streak of four games without scoring a goal, something that will only get more difficult without Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas (Atlético Mineiro).

Either way, Chile vs. Colombia should be a great match. It's one that carries major implications for both sides, so fans of good soccer should certainly tune in.