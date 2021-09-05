A former CONMEBOL titan visits one of South America's emerging giants in a test of the continent's new power balance en route to the 2022 World Cup.

Chile have gone off the boil in World Cup qualifying and are in need of an intervention in Ecuador if they’re to turn the campaign around and secure a place in Qatar next year.

Martín Lasarte has won only once in eight competitive matches since he was appointed national team coach in February, with La Roja hoping to end a three-loss streak when they travel to Quito.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 5

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Venue: La Casa Blanca, Quito, Ecuador

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (ENG), Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 2 (ESP)

It wasn’t long ago the two-time Copa América champions threatened the established elite as one of the most dangerous teams on the continent, but Chile now find themselves chasing shadows in qualifying.

There are still 11 matchdays to be played, but a return equivalent to two wins from their first seven doesn’t paint a pretty picture projecting their chances for the fixtures to come:

A second consecutive 1-0 defeat against Brazil marked an underwhelming return to the World Cup campaign on Thursday, when Everton Ribeiro provided the only finish in Santiago:

Chile bring three consecutive defeats to Quito having failed to score in each, and only three teams thus far in CONMEBOL qualifying have managed to score fewer after seven games.

Ecuador, on the other hand, have hit the back of the net twice as many times as their Sunday opponents, and only leaders Brazil have trumped their 16 goals until now.

Gustavo Alfaro’s side left it late to seal their 2-0 victory over Paraguay last time out, where Michael Estrada finished from the tightest of angles to finish the job with only their second shot on target:

It’s now been more than two years and 10 away games since Chile last won a match on foreign soil, and as fate would have it that June 2019 result was a 2-1 win over Ecuador (albeit in neutral Brazilian territory).

The team has twice drawn away to Argentina and lost out narrowly to the likes of Brazil and Uruguay in that time, but there’s a since Chile are hanging on to the final embers of the last generation.

Ecuador have fully embraced Alfaro’s attacking methods in his first year as coach, but Lasarte is in need of his own inspiration if La Roja are to regain their place among South America’s hierarchy.