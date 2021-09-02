How to Watch Ecuador vs. Paraguay

Mid-table meddler Paraguay travels northwest in the hopes of prolonging Ecuador's poor run of form when the two nations get back on the road to Qatar in midweek.

CONMEBOL qualifying is nearing the midway mark en route to the 2022 World Cup, but it’s still early days considering only two points separate Ecuador and Paraguay in the standings.

Paraguay travels to La Casa Blanca on Thursday sitting just outside the qualification spots, but a first competitive win in Quito since 1979 could push it above La Tri and back into contention.

The two squads reconvene having each failed to flatter at the 2021 Copa América earlier this summer, where both teams advanced out of the group stage only to fall at the first knockout hurdle.

On one hand, Ecuador can be proud its quarter-final exit came at the hands of eventual champions Argentina, but its zero wins at the tournament pale in comparison to Paraguay’s two.

Los Guaraníes are weakened, however, by the absence of playmaker Miguel Almirón, who has thus far been prevented from linking up with his national team by Newcastle United.

Almirón is a key orchestrator in the Paraguayan attack and a hefty loss for Thursday’s visitors, although the federation is attempting to free their star from his Premier League employers:

Eduardo Berizzo’s loss is Gustavo Alfaro’s gain in this case, however, as third-place Ecuador looks to end a barren run of seven games without a win.

The team's resilient record in Quito is a particularly good omen the hosts are capable of stopping the rut come Thursday, having begun World Cup qualifying with three wins in their first four games.

And while Paraguay will be without one of its star playmakers and scorers, Ecuador will have Ángel Mena present and at the top of his game following some fine form with León:

Mena’s return of three goals in his last six Liga MX outings comes on top of his two goals thus far in qualifying, although Ecuador’s top scorers thus far are Michael Estrada and Gonzalo Plata (three apiece).

San Lorenzo’s Ángel Romero remains the only Paraguayan who has netted more than once on the road to Qatar, although he’s now failed to score in four consecutive international outings.

Two teams with an outside chance of qualifying for Qatar face an ideal opportunity to gain some footing among the top spots, but Paraguay must break a 42-year drought in Quito to capitalize.