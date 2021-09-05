Two teams on the outer rim of CONMEBOL's qualifying places do battle in Asuncion seeking their own piece of the top-four pie on the road to Qatar.

Both Paraguay and Colombia sit on the brink of CONMEBOL’s automatic qualifying spots for the 2022 World Cup ahead of Sunday’s head-to-head in Asuncion.

Los Guaraníes have lost on each of the last three occasions Colombia have visited the Estadio Defensores del Chaco (all in World Cup qualifiers), and current form doesn’t suggest change is nigh.

Hopes were high for Paraguay in their return to qualifying on Thursday, but a 2-0 loss at Ecuador instead saw them pick up where they left their Copa América campaign.

Eduardo Berizzo’s men recorded a third consecutive defeat to remain sixth in CONMEBOL qualifying, but victory on Matchday 8 could still land them a place among the top four.

The hosts will still be without star playmaker Miguel Almiron after he was refused permission to travel by employers Newcastle United, though that decision could backfire on the Premier League outfit:

Instead, Berizzo will look to the likes of Ángel Romero, Luis Amarilla and Richard Sánchez for inspiration in attack, having now failed to score in their last three World Cup qualifiers.

Colombia, on the other hand, have scored in all but one of their seven outings in the campaign for Qatar, though the 14 goals they’ve conceded thus far is also the third-most among CONMEBOL’s ranks.

Reinaldo Rueda’s side would be fourth themselves were it not for Fernando Saucedo’s late equalizer on Bolivia’s behalf in midweek, canceling out Roger Martinez’s well-taken breakthrough:

Paraguay’s recent record against Colombia is lackluster, having suffered defeat in six of their last seven meetings with La Tricolor, having failed to beat this opponent at home since June 2007.

What’s more, Rueda has lost only once to La Albirroja in six career encounters, emerging a 4-1 victor when he last faced Paraguay in March 2013 while he was at the Ecuador helm.

A top-four place is there to be seized for either side, but the fact Paraguay have drawn more games than any other team so far (four) hints at their lack of a killer touch up front.

Colombia undoubtedly have that with the likes of Radamel Falcao, Luis Muriel and Martinez among their striking options, but their questionable defense sets the stage for a thrilling encounter.