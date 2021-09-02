How to Watch Peru vs. Uruguay

Bottom-place Peru looks to earn a pivotal three points against a strong Uruguay side in 2022 CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying.

It has been a brutal start to 2022 World Cup Qualifying for Peru, who sit at the bottom of the table in CONMEBOL with just four points in six matches and an ugly negative-eight goal differential.

Making that even more surprising is the fact that Peru actually finished fifth in South America in qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup, qualifying the all-important international festivities after beating New Zealand by an aggregate score of 2-0 in the OFC–CONMEBOL playoff.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, September 2

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Lima, Peru

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (ENG), Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 2 (SPA)

Live stream Peru vs. Uruguay on fuboTV: Get started today!

Uruguay, on the other hand, have gotten off to a far better start, sitting fourth in the table with eight points thanks to a 2-2-2 record in World Cup Qualifying so far.

Uruguay will surely want a stronger round of qualifiers in September than their last go-around, however, as their latest pair of qualifying matches were unquestionably disappointing: a pair of goalless draws against lowly Paraguay in Venezuela back in June.

Their Copa America showing was only slightly better, as although Uruguay did do well to make it out of the group stage, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals in penalties by Colombia.

For a lot of countries, that'd be a performance to be proud of, but for a country as loaded with talent as Uruguay, expectations are higher.

Uruguay will be missing some of that talent, however, as their two star strikers, Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) and Edinson Cavani (Manchester United), will be out this week, the former with a knee injury and the latter due to COVID-19 restrictions.

They'll likely be replaced in the lineup by Jonathan Rodriguez (Cruz Azul) and Maxi Gomez (Valencia), two talented attackers in their own right.

Peru, meanwhile, will be led by right-back Luis Advincula (Boca Juniors), as well as by attackers Gianluca Lapadula (Benevento Calcio), who scored four goals at Copa America this summer, and midfielder Sergio Pena (Malmö FF).

This will be a fascinating matchup, as although Peru have been poor this year, they'll be hosting the showdown in Lima against an Uruguay side missing key attacking pieces.