How to Watch Peru vs. Venezuela

Peru and Venezuela both will look for a win Sunday to keep their 2022 World Cup Qualifying hopes afloat.

Sitting at the bottom of the CONMEBOL table for 2022 World Cup Qualifying through seven matches are Peru (five points) and Venezuela (four points).

Peru qualified for the 2018 World Cup, but if it wants to return, it will need to turn its momentum around starting Sunday against Venezuela at Estadio Nacional de Lima.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (ENG), Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 2 (SPA)

Peru is coming off a 1-1 draw on the road against Uruguay. Peru's goal scorer on the evening was Renato Tapia, who bicycle-kicked a shot in the 23rd minute.

Venezuela was dominated in its last match, a 3-1 loss to Argentina. Venezuela's scorer that night was Yeferson Soteldo.

Even so, despite both Peru and Venezuela's struggles thus far in the qualification tournament, the two nations sit just four and five points behind Colombia and Uruguay, respectively, for the playoffs, which would allow them to compete for a final qualification spot for the 2022 World Cup.

Peru will have the services of attacker Gianluca Lapadula again after he served a suspension Thursday, which will be vital considering his form as a goal-scorer this year.

Venezuela will be without two key defenders, Adrian Martinez and Jose Velazquez, the former due to a red card against Argentina and the latter due to an injury sustained in the match.