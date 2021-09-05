September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Bolivia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Uruguay and Bolivia are hovering around the automatic qualifying spots in South America's World Cup qualification entering their match Sunday.
Author:

In South America's World Cup qualification, the top four finishers automatically for the 2022 World Cup, while the fifth-place team needs to win a two-game playoff against a country from another federation.

Uruguay sits fourth in South America's CONMEBOL with nine points, the same amount as fifth-place Colombia. But because Uruguay boasts a goal differential of zero, it sits in fourth due to Colombia's negative-two goal differential.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (ENG), Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 3 (SPA)

Live stream Uruguay vs. Bolivia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bolivia isn't far behind, sitting in eighth with six points. A win for the Bolivians on Sunday would leave them even with Uruguay at nine points apiece.

Bolivia is coming off a 1-1 draw against Colombia behind an 83rd-minute goal by Fernando Saucedo.

Uruguay is coming off a 1-1 draw of Peru, which sat at the bottom of the CONMEBOL table prior to the match. Uruguay's scorer on the evening was Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

The result was understandable considering what Uruguay is missing from their side. Their star strikers Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani are out, the former due to a calf injury sustained last week and the latter due to COVID-19 travel restrictions placed by Premier League clubs.

Bolivia will have a key absence of their own, as forward Carmelo Añez received a red card late in the match against Colombia and will serve a one-game suspension against Uruguay.

Regardless, Bolivia will have veteran forward Marcelo Moreno and their captain Juan Carlos Arce to rely on.

Uruguay is the more talented side even with their two key absences, but don't count out Bolivia when they clash Sunday.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Germany vs. Armenia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Spain vs. Georgia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Italy

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Belgium vs. Czech Republic

Volleyball Fans
Soccer

How to Watch Cal State Northridge at Arizona

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Royals

Conmebol
Soccer

How to Watch Brazil vs. Argentina

Conmebol
Soccer

How to Watch Peru vs. Venezuela

Conmebol
Soccer

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Bolivia

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy