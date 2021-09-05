How to Watch Uruguay vs. Bolivia

Uruguay and Bolivia are hovering around the automatic qualifying spots in South America's World Cup qualification entering their match Sunday.

In South America's World Cup qualification, the top four finishers automatically for the 2022 World Cup, while the fifth-place team needs to win a two-game playoff against a country from another federation.

Uruguay sits fourth in South America's CONMEBOL with nine points, the same amount as fifth-place Colombia. But because Uruguay boasts a goal differential of zero, it sits in fourth due to Colombia's negative-two goal differential.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (ENG), Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 3 (SPA)

Live stream Uruguay vs. Bolivia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bolivia isn't far behind, sitting in eighth with six points. A win for the Bolivians on Sunday would leave them even with Uruguay at nine points apiece.

Bolivia is coming off a 1-1 draw against Colombia behind an 83rd-minute goal by Fernando Saucedo.

Uruguay is coming off a 1-1 draw of Peru, which sat at the bottom of the CONMEBOL table prior to the match. Uruguay's scorer on the evening was Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

The result was understandable considering what Uruguay is missing from their side. Their star strikers Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani are out, the former due to a calf injury sustained last week and the latter due to COVID-19 travel restrictions placed by Premier League clubs.

Bolivia will have a key absence of their own, as forward Carmelo Añez received a red card late in the match against Colombia and will serve a one-game suspension against Uruguay.

Regardless, Bolivia will have veteran forward Marcelo Moreno and their captain Juan Carlos Arce to rely on.

Uruguay is the more talented side even with their two key absences, but don't count out Bolivia when they clash Sunday.