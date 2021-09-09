How to Watch Uruguay vs. Ecuador

The third and fourth-place teams in CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup Qualifying, Uruguay and Ecuador, meet Thursday in a pivotal match.

Both Ecuador and Uruguay are in a position to automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup based on their positions on the CONMEBOL standing, at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

But with the two soccer-loving nations set to meet Thursday, things could change quickly based on the outcome of the important showdown.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 2 (ENG), Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 1 (SPA)

Ecuador and Uruguay are at 13 and 12 points, but right behind them is Colombia in fifth with 10 points. A loss by either nation and a win by Colombia on Wednesday, which faces a struggling Chile side, could shake things up.

Ecuador heads into the match with Uruguay coming off a frustrating 0-0 draw against Chile, one that will cost it attacking midfielder Junior Sornoza (Independiente de Valle) due to a red card he received in the 63rd minute. He will serve his one-game suspension against Uruguay.

Uruguay, on the other hand, is coming off a 4-2 win over Bolivia that saw goals by Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), who bagged a brace, as well as by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) and Agustin Álvarez (Peñarol).

This will be the second meeting between Ecuador and Uruguay in this World Cup Qualifying cycle, with the first coming in mid-October, which was a 4-2 victory for the host Ecuadorians.

Uruguay will surely be hoping it can flip the script Wednesday at home with the match taking place in Estadio Campeón del Siglo in Montevideo.

Things won't be easy, especially with Ecuador in the form it has been in, nor with Uruguay missing its top two attackers, Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) and Edinson Cavani (Manchester United).