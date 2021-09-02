How to Watch Venezuela vs. Argentina

Lionel Messi and second-place Argentina travel to Caracas to face Venezuela in each country's seventh match in CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

On Thursday, reigning South-American champions Argentina head to Caracas, Venezuela after winning Copa America this summer to face El Vinotinto an important match for both country's qualifying chances.

Argentina enters the match in great shape as far as their qualifying chances are concerned, sitting second on the table with 12 points, trailing just Brazil who have 18 at the moment.

That currently places La Albiceleste four points ahead of fourth-place Uruguay and considering only the top-four teams in CONMEBOL qualifying are guaranteed spots in the 2022 World Cup, Argentina is sitting pretty at the moment.

However, as fans of soccer know, things like that can change in an instant, and Argentina's upcoming three-match week, kicked off on the road against Venezuela, will be vital for improving their World Cup qualifying chances even further.

Argentina have yet to be defeated in World Cup qualifiers, with three victories and three draws in their six outings, though their most recent round of games, a match against Chile followed by one against Colombia in early June, were slightly disappointing because both ended in ties, 1-1 and 2-2 respectively.

Argentina will look to improve upon that against a Venezuela side that sits second-to-last on the table with just four points by their name, a by-product of a win against Chile and a draw against Uruguay, to go with four defeats so far in qualifiers.

Argentina will be led by arguably the greatest player of his generation, Lionel Messi (PSG), who just saw his first action at his new club, Paris Saint-Germain, this past weekend. Around him, La Albiceleste fields an outstanding roster, including Copa America hero, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), midfield trio Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham) and Christian Romero (Tottenham) and attacker Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).

Venezuela, meanwhile, will put together a much stronger roster than they had at Copa America, where they were affected by a COVID-19 outbreak before the tournament.

Among the returnees will be former MLS MVP Josef Martinez (Atlanta United) though El Vinotinto will still be without Salomon Rondon (Everton) due to COVID-19 restrictions placed for EPL players. Goalkeeper Wuilker Fariñez (RC Lens) has also proven to be one of the top shot-stoppers in CONMEBOL.

It'll be a tough match for both sides, as although Argentina are a much stronger side, winning on the road in CONMEBOL is never easy, especially in Caracas.