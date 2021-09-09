How to Watch Venezuela vs. Paraguay

Paraguay will have a chance to boost its 2022 World Cup Qualifying hopes when it faces lowly Venezuela on Thursday.

Despite having just one victory in eight matches thus far in 2022 World Cup Qualifying competition, Paraguay's hopes of getting to Qatar are far from over. It's sixth on the table at eight points, just two behind fifth-place Colombia.

Fifth place in CONMEBOL advance to the next stage in World Cup Qualifying and just have to win a two-game playoff against a country from another federation to get to Qatar, making it absolutely pivotal for Paraguay to take advantage of the opportunity it has against a struggling Venezuela side on Thursday.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (ENG), Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 5 (SPA)

Paraguay and Venezuela have already met once this qualifying cycle, a match that took place in mid-October and that gave Paraguay its lone win to this point.

Paraguay won the match thanks to an 85th-minute goal from Gastón Giménez (Chicago Fire) after struggling to break down Venezuela for most of the evening.

Things could get similarly testy on Thursday for Paraguay, though the fact that it's hosting the match should give the team an even bigger advantage over the talent-deficient Venezuelans.

Venezuela enters the match coming off a 1-0 loss to Peru on Sunday, a defeat in which El Vinotinto's captain Tomás Rincón (Torino F.C.) received a red card in the 38th minute. The mistake will force him to sit out the match against Paraguay.

The Paraguayans, meanwhile, are coming off a gutsy and impressive 1-1 draw against Colombia. Their goal-scorer that day was Antonio Sanabria (Torino F.C.), who got his goal in the 40th minute.

The stakes will be high for Paraguay, and the team can't afford to overlook Venezuela, as three points could be massive for the country in its 2022 World Cup Qualifying journey.