Croatia vs. Austria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

How to Watch Croatia vs. Austria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
UEFA Nations League action on Friday includes Croatia meeting Austria. The two squads will start their contest at 2:45 PM ET from Stadion Gradski vrt, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.
- Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Stadion Gradski vrt
Croatia and Austria Stats
- With 21 goals in 10 games, Croatia was 11th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play. On the other side, Austria conceded 19 goals.
- In World Cup qualifying play, Austria put up 20 goals in 11 games, and Croatia conceded four.
- With 21 goals scored and four conceded, Croatia was seventh in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.
- Austria was 28th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at +1.
Croatia Players to Watch
- Croatia's Andrej Kramaric scored two goals and had three assists in nine World Cup qualifiers.
- With TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last season, Kramaric had six goals and nine assists (in 32 games).
- Ivan Perisic had three goals and two assists for Croatia in World Cup qualifying.
- With Inter Milan in Serie A last season, Perisic had eight goals and seven assists (in 37 games).
- In 10 World Cup qualifiers, Mario Pasalic scored three goals and had one assist.
- With Atalanta in Serie A last season, Pasalic had 13 goals and six assists (in 37 games).
- Marko Livaja contributed two goals and one assist in the qualifying campaign.
Austria Players to Watch
- Austria's last World Cup qualifying cycle featured five goals and two assists from Marko Arnautovic.
- With 14 goals and one assist in 34 matches for Bologna (Serie A), Arnautovic was a key piece of the team's offense.
- In the last World Cup qualifying campaign, Marcel Sabitzer posted two goals and one assist for Austria.
- In 27 Bundesliga matches, Sabitzer put up one goal for Bayern Munich without any assists.
- In four World Cup qualifying matches, Sasa Kalajdzic netted three goals for Austria without an assist.
- VfB Stuttgart's offense was aided by Kalajdzic, who collected six goals with one assist in 16 matches in the Bundesliga.
- In seven World Cup qualifying matches for Austria, Christoph Baumgartner collected three goals with no assists.
- In 29 Bundesliga games, Baumgartner gave TSG Hoffenheim's offensive attack a boost with seven goals and one assist.
Croatia Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Austria
June 3
-
Home
France
June 6
-
Home
Denmark
June 10
-
Away
France
June 13
-
Away
Austria Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Croatia
June 3
-
Away
Denmark
June 6
-
Home
France
June 10
-
Home
Denmark
June 13
-
Away
