Croatia vs. Austria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

How to Watch Croatia vs. Austria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action on Friday includes Croatia meeting Austria. The two squads will start their contest at 2:45 PM ET from Stadion Gradski vrt, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Croatia vs. Austria

  • Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Stadion Gradski vrt
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Croatia and Austria Stats

  • With 21 goals in 10 games, Croatia was 11th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play. On the other side, Austria conceded 19 goals.
  • In World Cup qualifying play, Austria put up 20 goals in 11 games, and Croatia conceded four.
  • With 21 goals scored and four conceded, Croatia was seventh in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.
  • Austria was 28th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at +1.

Croatia Players to Watch

  • Croatia's Andrej Kramaric scored two goals and had three assists in nine World Cup qualifiers.
  • With TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last season, Kramaric had six goals and nine assists (in 32 games).
  • Ivan Perisic had three goals and two assists for Croatia in World Cup qualifying.
  • With Inter Milan in Serie A last season, Perisic had eight goals and seven assists (in 37 games).
  • In 10 World Cup qualifiers, Mario Pasalic scored three goals and had one assist.
  • With Atalanta in Serie A last season, Pasalic had 13 goals and six assists (in 37 games).
  • Marko Livaja contributed two goals and one assist in the qualifying campaign.

Austria Players to Watch

  • Austria's last World Cup qualifying cycle featured five goals and two assists from Marko Arnautovic.
  • With 14 goals and one assist in 34 matches for Bologna (Serie A), Arnautovic was a key piece of the team's offense.
  • In the last World Cup qualifying campaign, Marcel Sabitzer posted two goals and one assist for Austria.
  • In 27 Bundesliga matches, Sabitzer put up one goal for Bayern Munich without any assists.
  • In four World Cup qualifying matches, Sasa Kalajdzic netted three goals for Austria without an assist.
  • VfB Stuttgart's offense was aided by Kalajdzic, who collected six goals with one assist in 16 matches in the Bundesliga.
  • In seven World Cup qualifying matches for Austria, Christoph Baumgartner collected three goals with no assists.
  • In 29 Bundesliga games, Baumgartner gave TSG Hoffenheim's offensive attack a boost with seven goals and one assist.

Croatia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Austria

June 3

-

Home

France

June 6

-

Home

Denmark

June 10

-

Away

France

June 13

-

Away

Austria Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Croatia

June 3

-

Away

Denmark

June 6

-

Home

France

June 10

-

Home

Denmark

June 13

-

Away

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Croatia vs. Austria

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
