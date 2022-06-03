Croatia vs. Austria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

How to Watch Croatia vs. Austria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action on Friday includes Croatia meeting Austria. The two squads will start their contest at 2:45 PM ET from Stadion Gradski vrt, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Croatia vs. Austria

Croatia and Austria Stats

With 21 goals in 10 games, Croatia was 11th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play. On the other side, Austria conceded 19 goals.

In World Cup qualifying play, Austria put up 20 goals in 11 games, and Croatia conceded four.

With 21 goals scored and four conceded, Croatia was seventh in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.

Austria was 28th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at +1.

Croatia Players to Watch

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric scored two goals and had three assists in nine World Cup qualifiers.

With TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last season, Kramaric had six goals and nine assists (in 32 games).

Ivan Perisic had three goals and two assists for Croatia in World Cup qualifying.

With Inter Milan in Serie A last season, Perisic had eight goals and seven assists (in 37 games).

In 10 World Cup qualifiers, Mario Pasalic scored three goals and had one assist.

With Atalanta in Serie A last season, Pasalic had 13 goals and six assists (in 37 games).

Marko Livaja contributed two goals and one assist in the qualifying campaign.

Austria Players to Watch

Austria's last World Cup qualifying cycle featured five goals and two assists from Marko Arnautovic.

With 14 goals and one assist in 34 matches for Bologna (Serie A), Arnautovic was a key piece of the team's offense.

In the last World Cup qualifying campaign, Marcel Sabitzer posted two goals and one assist for Austria.

In 27 Bundesliga matches, Sabitzer put up one goal for Bayern Munich without any assists.

In four World Cup qualifying matches, Sasa Kalajdzic netted three goals for Austria without an assist.

VfB Stuttgart's offense was aided by Kalajdzic, who collected six goals with one assist in 16 matches in the Bundesliga.

In seven World Cup qualifying matches for Austria, Christoph Baumgartner collected three goals with no assists.

In 29 Bundesliga games, Baumgartner gave TSG Hoffenheim's offensive attack a boost with seven goals and one assist.

Croatia Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Austria June 3 - Home France June 6 - Home Denmark June 10 - Away France June 13 - Away

Austria Schedule