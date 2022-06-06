Croatia vs. France: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

How to Watch Croatia vs. France: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monday action in the UEFA Nations League will feature Croatia versus France, with action getting underway from Stadion Poljud at 2:45 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Croatia vs. France

Match Day: Monday, June 6, 2022

Monday, June 6, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Stadion Poljud

Stadion Poljud Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Croatia and France Stats

Croatia has not scored yet in this tournament, while France has allowed two goals (two per game). In World Cup qualifying, Croatia scored 21 goals (2.1 per game) and France allowed three goals (0.4 per game).

Offensively, France is 26th in the UEFA Nations League (one goal, one per match). And defensively, Croatia is 41st (three goals conceded, three per match). In World Cup qualifying, France scored 18 goals (2.3 per game) and Croatia allowed four goals (0.4 per game).

Croatia is 43rd in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -3 (and was +17 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).

France has been outscored 2-1, and its -1 goal differential is 32nd in the UEFA Nations League. It was +15 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Croatia Players to Watch

Andrej Kramaric has two goals and three assists for Croatia in this tournament, and had two goals and three assists in World Cup qualifying. With TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last season, Kramaric had six goals and nine assists (in 32 games).

Ivan Perisic has three goals and two assists in this competition, and had three goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying. In Serie A last season, Perisic had eight goals and seven assists (in 37 games) for Inter Milan.

Croatia's Mario Pasalic has scored three goals and one assist in the current tournament, and had three goals and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle. With his club (Atalanta, in Serie A), Pasalic had 13 goals and six assists in 37 matches last season. In this competition Marko Livaja has scored two goals and added one assist, with two goals and one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

France Players to Watch

Kylian Mbappe has piled up five goals and two assists for France in this tournament, and he had five goals and two assists in World Cup qualifiers. Mbappe was an important part of Paris Saint-Germain's scoring attack, collecting 29 goals and 18 assists in 35 Ligue 1 games.

In this competition, Antoine Griezmann has registered six goals and one assist (plus six goals and one assist in World Cup qualifiers). Atletico Madrid's Griezmann aided the team's offense by racking up three goals and adding two assists in 29 LaLiga matches.

Kingsley Coman has two assists for France in the current competition. He had two assists during the World Cup qualifying campaign. As part of Bayern Munich's offensive attack, Coman piled up six goals and three assists in 21 Bundesliga matches.

Adrien Rabiot has notched one goal and one assist in this tournament and had one goal and one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup. Rabiot collected two assists (but no goals) in 34 games for Juventus in Serie A.

Croatia Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Austria June 3 L 3-0 Home France June 6 - Home Denmark June 10 - Away France June 13 - Away Denmark September 22 - Home

France Schedule