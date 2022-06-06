Croatia vs. France: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Croatia vs. France: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Monday action in the UEFA Nations League will feature Croatia versus France, with action getting underway from Stadion Poljud at 2:45 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Croatia vs. France

  • Match Day: Monday, June 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Stadion Poljud
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Croatia and France Stats

  • Croatia has not scored yet in this tournament, while France has allowed two goals (two per game). In World Cup qualifying, Croatia scored 21 goals (2.1 per game) and France allowed three goals (0.4 per game).
  • Offensively, France is 26th in the UEFA Nations League (one goal, one per match). And defensively, Croatia is 41st (three goals conceded, three per match). In World Cup qualifying, France scored 18 goals (2.3 per game) and Croatia allowed four goals (0.4 per game).
  • Croatia is 43rd in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -3 (and was +17 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).
  • France has been outscored 2-1, and its -1 goal differential is 32nd in the UEFA Nations League. It was +15 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Croatia Players to Watch

    Andrej Kramaric has two goals and three assists for Croatia in this tournament, and had two goals and three assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • With TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last season, Kramaric had six goals and nine assists (in 32 games).
    • Ivan Perisic has three goals and two assists in this competition, and had three goals and two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • In Serie A last season, Perisic had eight goals and seven assists (in 37 games) for Inter Milan.
    • Croatia's Mario Pasalic has scored three goals and one assist in the current tournament, and had three goals and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • With his club (Atalanta, in Serie A), Pasalic had 13 goals and six assists in 37 matches last season.
    • In this competition Marko Livaja has scored two goals and added one assist, with two goals and one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

France Players to Watch

    Kylian Mbappe has piled up five goals and two assists for France in this tournament, and he had five goals and two assists in World Cup qualifiers.
  • Mbappe was an important part of Paris Saint-Germain's scoring attack, collecting 29 goals and 18 assists in 35 Ligue 1 games.
    • In this competition, Antoine Griezmann has registered six goals and one assist (plus six goals and one assist in World Cup qualifiers).
  • Atletico Madrid's Griezmann aided the team's offense by racking up three goals and adding two assists in 29 LaLiga matches.
    • Kingsley Coman has two assists for France in the current competition. He had two assists during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • As part of Bayern Munich's offensive attack, Coman piled up six goals and three assists in 21 Bundesliga matches.
    • Adrien Rabiot has notched one goal and one assist in this tournament and had one goal and one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.
  • Rabiot collected two assists (but no goals) in 34 games for Juventus in Serie A.

Croatia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Austria

June 3

L 3-0

Home

France

June 6

-

Home

Denmark

June 10

-

Away

France

June 13

-

Away

Denmark

September 22

-

Home

France Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Denmark

June 3

L 2-1

Home

Croatia

June 6

-

Away

Austria

June 10

-

Away

Croatia

June 13

-

Home

Austria

September 22

-

Home

How To Watch

June
6
2022

Croatia vs. France

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Buck Showalter and Max Scherzer
SI Guide

Injured Mets Look to Stay Hot vs. Padres

By Kevin Sweeney8 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Belarus vs. Azerbaijan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Andorra vs. Moldova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Austria vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Croatia vs. France: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Iceland vs. Albania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
soccer fans
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs Albania

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy