How to Watch Croatia vs. Slovakia

Croatia sits atop Group H in the UEFA World Cup qualifying tournament with 16 points entering Monday's match against Slovakia.

The Croation national team is 5-1-1 so far, and while it is tied with Russia in points it holds three-goal advantage in goal differential for the tiebreaker.

How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Croatia vs. Slovakia:

Game Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Game Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Croatia started the qualifiers with a 1–0 loss to Slovenia in March. Since then, the team has gone 5-0-1 with an 11–0 goal advantage.

Croatia played to a scoreless draw against Russia, the same team it defeated in a penalty shootout in the knockout round in the 2018 World Cup.

Slovakia has seven goals across seven qualifying matches with a plus-one goal differential in those seven matches. So far Croatia is 2-3-2 and trying to keep pace with Slovenia in the middle of the pack in Group H.

In the first qualifying match between Croatia and Slovakia, Croatia won 1–0 in a competitive, defensive battle. Croatia has three players who have scored at least two goals in qualifying.