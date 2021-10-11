    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Croatia vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Croatia looks to separate itself from Russia at the top of Group H with a win Monday against Slovakia in World Cup qualifying competition.
    Author:

    Croatia sits atop Group H in the UEFA World Cup qualifying tournament with 16 points entering Monday's match against Slovakia.

    The Croation national team is 5-1-1 so far, and while it is tied with Russia in points it holds three-goal advantage in goal differential for the tiebreaker.

    How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Croatia vs. Slovakia:

    Game Date: Oct. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 2

    Watch Croatia vs. Slovakia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Croatia started the qualifiers with a 1–0 loss to Slovenia in March. Since then, the team has gone 5-0-1 with an 11–0 goal advantage.

    Croatia played to a scoreless draw against Russia, the same team it defeated in a penalty shootout in the knockout round in the 2018 World Cup.

    Slovakia has seven goals across seven qualifying matches with a plus-one goal differential in those seven matches. So far Croatia is 2-3-2 and trying to keep pace with Slovenia in the middle of the pack in Group H.

    In the first qualifying match between Croatia and Slovakia, Croatia won 1–0 in a competitive, defensive battle. Croatia has three players who have scored at least two goals in qualifying.

    How To Watch

    October
    11
    2021

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying: Croatia vs. Slovakia

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
    Time
    2:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_10860112 (1)
    Soccer

    How to Watch Estonia vs. Wales in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_10918516
    Soccer

    How to Watch Slovenia vs. Russia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_10954021
    Soccer

    How to Watch Croatia vs. Slovakia

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Soccer

    How to Watch Turkey at Latvia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    Soccer

    How to Watch Armenia at Romania in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16181580
    Soccer

    How to Watch Liechtenstein at Iceland in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

    1 minute ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Soccer

    How to Watch Czech Republic at Belarus in World Cup Qualifying

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer

    How to Watch Norway vs. Montenegro

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16926881
    Soccer

    How to Watch Netherlands vs. Gibraltar

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy