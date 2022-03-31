Saturday in Liga MX will include Cruz Azul versus Atlas FC, with action starting from Estadio Azteca at 7:00 PM ET on Univision. Cruz Azul is currently sixth in the league, with 17 points. Atlas FC is fourth, with 19.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atlas FC

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Univision

Univision Stadium: Estadio Azteca

Cruz Azul and Atlas FC Stats

Cruz Azul is fourth in Liga MX in goals scored (17 in 11 games), and Atlas FC is first in goals conceded (eight in 11).

Atlas FC is scoring 1.2 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul is conceding 1.3 per game (seventh in league).

Cruz Azul's goal differential is +3, which is sixth in the league.

Atlas FC has a goal differential of +5 on the season, fourth in the league.

Cruz Azul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Puebla FC L 3-1 Home 3/12/2022 Pumas UNAM W 2-1 Home 3/19/2022 CF Pachuca L 1-0 Away 4/2/2022 Atlas FC - Home 4/8/2022 Mazatlan FC - Away 4/16/2022 Guadalajara Chivas - Home 4/21/2022 Queretaro FC - Away

Atlas FC Schedule