How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in Liga MX will include Cruz Azul versus Atlas FC, with action starting from Estadio Azteca at 7:00 PM ET on Univision. Cruz Azul is currently sixth in the league, with 17 points. Atlas FC is fourth, with 19.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atlas FC

Cruz Azul and Atlas FC Stats

  • Cruz Azul is fourth in Liga MX in goals scored (17 in 11 games), and Atlas FC is first in goals conceded (eight in 11).
  • Atlas FC is scoring 1.2 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul is conceding 1.3 per game (seventh in league).
  • Cruz Azul's goal differential is +3, which is sixth in the league.
  • Atlas FC has a goal differential of +5 on the season, fourth in the league.

Cruz Azul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Puebla FC

L 3-1

Home

3/12/2022

Pumas UNAM

W 2-1

Home

3/19/2022

CF Pachuca

L 1-0

Away

4/2/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

4/8/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Away

4/16/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Home

4/21/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Queretaro FC

W 3-0

Away

3/11/2022

FC Juarez

W 2-1

Away

3/20/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 1-1

Home

4/2/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Away

4/7/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

4/14/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

4/20/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Away

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Cruz Azul vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
