How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in Liga MX will include Cruz Azul versus Atlas FC, with action starting from Estadio Azteca at 7:00 PM ET on Univision. Cruz Azul is currently sixth in the league, with 17 points. Atlas FC is fourth, with 19.
How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atlas FC
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Estadio Azteca
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Cruz Azul and Atlas FC Stats
- Cruz Azul is fourth in Liga MX in goals scored (17 in 11 games), and Atlas FC is first in goals conceded (eight in 11).
- Atlas FC is scoring 1.2 goals per game (eighth in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul is conceding 1.3 per game (seventh in league).
- Cruz Azul's goal differential is +3, which is sixth in the league.
- Atlas FC has a goal differential of +5 on the season, fourth in the league.
Cruz Azul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Puebla FC
L 3-1
Home
3/12/2022
Pumas UNAM
W 2-1
Home
3/19/2022
CF Pachuca
L 1-0
Away
4/2/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
4/8/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Away
4/16/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Home
4/21/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Queretaro FC
W 3-0
Away
3/11/2022
FC Juarez
W 2-1
Away
3/20/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 1-1
Home
4/2/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Away
4/7/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
4/14/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
4/20/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Away
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Cruz Azul vs. Atlas
TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
