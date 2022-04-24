Skip to main content

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cruz Azul and Atletico San Luis will hit the pitch in Liga MX action on Sunday, April 24. The game at Estadio Azteca starts at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. Cruz Azul is fifth in the league table, with 24 points. Atletico San Luis is 10th, with 20.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atletico San Luis

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Azteca
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cruz Azul and Atletico San Luis Stats

  • Cruz Azul has scored 20 goals in 15 matches (ninth in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis has conceded 19 in 15 (eighth in league).
  • Atletico San Luis has scored 19 goals in 15 games (10th in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has given up 16 in 15 (third in league).
  • Cruz Azul's goal differential is +4, which is fifth in the league.
  • Atletico San Luis is 11th in the league in goal differential, at 0.

Cruz Azul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Mazatlan FC

D 1-1

Away

4/16/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

L 1-0

Home

4/21/2022

Queretaro FC

W 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Home

4/30/2022

CF America

-

Away

Atletico San Luis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Club Leon

W 2-0

Home

4/15/2022

Necaxa

L 4-2

Away

4/20/2022

Pumas UNAM

W 2-0

Home

4/24/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Away

5/1/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Home

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Cruz Azul vs. Atlético San Luis

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Cruz Azul vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

