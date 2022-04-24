Cruz Azul vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Cruz Azul and Atletico San Luis will hit the pitch in Liga MX action on Sunday, April 24. The game at Estadio Azteca starts at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. Cruz Azul is fifth in the league table, with 24 points. Atletico San Luis is 10th, with 20.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atletico San Luis

Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Azteca

Cruz Azul and Atletico San Luis Stats

Cruz Azul has scored 20 goals in 15 matches (ninth in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis has conceded 19 in 15 (eighth in league).

Atletico San Luis has scored 19 goals in 15 games (10th in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has given up 16 in 15 (third in league).

Cruz Azul's goal differential is +4, which is fifth in the league.

Atletico San Luis is 11th in the league in goal differential, at 0.

Cruz Azul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Mazatlan FC D 1-1 Away 4/16/2022 Guadalajara Chivas L 1-0 Home 4/21/2022 Queretaro FC W 1-0 Away 4/24/2022 Atletico San Luis - Home 4/30/2022 CF America - Away

Atletico San Luis Schedule