Cruz Azul vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cruz Azul and Atletico San Luis will hit the pitch in Liga MX action on Sunday, April 24. The game at Estadio Azteca starts at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. Cruz Azul is fifth in the league table, with 24 points. Atletico San Luis is 10th, with 20.
How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atletico San Luis
- Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Azteca
Cruz Azul and Atletico San Luis Stats
- Cruz Azul has scored 20 goals in 15 matches (ninth in Liga MX), and Atletico San Luis has conceded 19 in 15 (eighth in league).
- Atletico San Luis has scored 19 goals in 15 games (10th in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has given up 16 in 15 (third in league).
- Cruz Azul's goal differential is +4, which is fifth in the league.
- Atletico San Luis is 11th in the league in goal differential, at 0.
Cruz Azul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Mazatlan FC
D 1-1
Away
4/16/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
L 1-0
Home
4/21/2022
Queretaro FC
W 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Home
4/30/2022
CF America
-
Away
Atletico San Luis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Club Leon
W 2-0
Home
4/15/2022
Necaxa
L 4-2
Away
4/20/2022
Pumas UNAM
W 2-0
Home
4/24/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Away
5/1/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Home
