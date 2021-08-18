August 18, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A single point separates Cruz Azul and Monterrey ahead of Wednesday’s duel in the Liga MX Apertura.
Author:

Just a week has passed since Cruz Azul and Monterrey collided in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal. Los Rayados emerged as 1-0 victors at home in that continental clash, but Cruz Azul will hope it can return the favor on its home turf on Wednesday night in a Liga MX match.

How to Watch

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maxi Meza’s early header was enough to secure a win for four-time champion Monterrey last week. The four-time champions are 90 minutes from making their second CONCACAF Champions League final appearance in the space of three seasons.

Monterrey and Cruz Azul will meet in the second leg of the semifinals on Sept. 16, but first they will play Wednesday in the Liga MX Apertura.

Former Mexico and Atlético Madrid manager Javier Aguirre is off to a bright start in his first Apertura campaign with Monterrey, one of only three undefeated teams remaining this season. Monterrey has won twice and drawn twice heading into Week 5.

Cruz Azul. the reigning Clausura winner, is led by Santiago Giménez, who is tied for the Liga MX lead with three goals through the first four matches.

Just one point separates Monterrey and Cruz Azul in the Apertura standings, and a win for either side could vault them to the top of the league.

Regional restrictions may apply.

