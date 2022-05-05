Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, Cruz Azul and Necaxa will meet in Liga MX action. The squads will battle at 6:45 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN from Estadio Azteca. With 25 points, Cruz Azul is eighth in the league. Necaxa has 23 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa

Cruz Azul and Necaxa Stats

  • Cruz Azul is 13th in Liga MX offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Necaxa is eighth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).
  • Necaxa is eighth in Liga MX offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Cruz Azul is third defensively (1.0 allowed per match).
  • Cruz Azul's goal differential (+3) is eighth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Necaxa is 10th in the league, at 0.

Cruz Azul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Queretaro FC

W 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Atletico San Luis

L 1-0

Home

4/30/2022

CF America

D 0-0

Away

5/7/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

Necaxa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Tigres UANL

W 2-0

Home

4/22/2022

Puebla FC

W 1-0

Away

4/29/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

L 1-0

Home

5/7/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Away

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
