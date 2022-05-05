Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Cruz Azul and Necaxa will meet in Liga MX action. The squads will battle at 6:45 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN from Estadio Azteca. With 25 points, Cruz Azul is eighth in the league. Necaxa has 23 points, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa
- Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Match Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Azteca
- Stadium: Estadio Azteca
Cruz Azul and Necaxa Stats
- Cruz Azul is 13th in Liga MX offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Necaxa is eighth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).
- Necaxa is eighth in Liga MX offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Cruz Azul is third defensively (1.0 allowed per match).
- Cruz Azul's goal differential (+3) is eighth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Necaxa is 10th in the league, at 0.
Cruz Azul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/21/2022
Queretaro FC
W 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Atletico San Luis
L 1-0
Home
4/30/2022
CF America
D 0-0
Away
5/7/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
Necaxa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Tigres UANL
W 2-0
Home
4/22/2022
Puebla FC
W 1-0
Away
4/29/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
L 1-0
Home
5/7/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Away
How To Watch
May
7
2022
Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)