Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

On Saturday, Cruz Azul and Necaxa will meet in Liga MX action. The squads will battle at 6:45 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN from Estadio Azteca. With 25 points, Cruz Azul is eighth in the league. Necaxa has 23 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa

Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Match Time: 6:45 PM ET

TV: TUDN

Stadium: Estadio Azteca

Cruz Azul and Necaxa Stats

Cruz Azul is 13th in Liga MX offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Necaxa is eighth defensively (1.2 allowed per game).

Necaxa is eighth in Liga MX offensively (1.2 goals per game), and Cruz Azul is third defensively (1.0 allowed per match).

Cruz Azul's goal differential (+3) is eighth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Necaxa is 10th in the league, at 0.

Cruz Azul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Queretaro FC W 1-0 Away 4/24/2022 Atletico San Luis L 1-0 Home 4/30/2022 CF America D 0-0 Away 5/7/2022 Necaxa - Home

Necaxa Schedule