How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Liga MX action on Saturday features Cruz Azul facing Pumas UNAM. The two clubs will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from Estadio Azteca, broadcast on TUDN. Cruz Azul is currently sixth in the league, with 14 points. Pumas UNAM is ninth, with 11.
How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Pumas UNAM
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Azteca
Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM Stats
- Cruz Azul is fourth in Liga MX in goals scored (15 in 9 games), and Pumas UNAM is fifth in goals allowed (eight in 8).
- Pumas UNAM is sixth in Liga MX offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Cruz Azul is 10th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
- Cruz Azul's goal differential (+3) is fifth in the league.
- Pumas UNAM is third in the league in goal differential, at +5.
Cruz Azul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Club Santos Laguna
L 2-1
Home
3/2/2022
Tigres UANL
D 2-2
Away
3/5/2022
Puebla FC
L 3-1
Home
3/12/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Home
3/19/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
4/2/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
4/8/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Away
Pumas UNAM Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Atlas FC
D 0-0
Away
2/26/2022
CF America
D 0-0
Home
3/2/2022
Club Santos Laguna
L 3-2
Away
3/12/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Away
3/19/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
4/2/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
4/8/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
