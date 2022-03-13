Skip to main content

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liga MX action on Saturday features Cruz Azul facing Pumas UNAM. The two clubs will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from Estadio Azteca, broadcast on TUDN. Cruz Azul is currently sixth in the league, with 14 points. Pumas UNAM is ninth, with 11.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Pumas UNAM

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM Stats

  • Cruz Azul is fourth in Liga MX in goals scored (15 in 9 games), and Pumas UNAM is fifth in goals allowed (eight in 8).
  • Pumas UNAM is sixth in Liga MX offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Cruz Azul is 10th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
  • Cruz Azul's goal differential (+3) is fifth in the league.
  • Pumas UNAM is third in the league in goal differential, at +5.

Cruz Azul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 2-1

Home

3/2/2022

Tigres UANL

D 2-2

Away

3/5/2022

Puebla FC

L 3-1

Home

3/12/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Home

3/19/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

4/2/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

4/8/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Away

Pumas UNAM Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Atlas FC

D 0-0

Away

2/26/2022

CF America

D 0-0

Home

3/2/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 3-2

Away

3/12/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Away

3/19/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

4/2/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

4/8/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Cruz Azul vs. Pumas UNAM

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
