Liga MX action on Saturday features Cruz Azul facing Pumas UNAM. The two clubs will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from Estadio Azteca, broadcast on TUDN. Cruz Azul is currently sixth in the league, with 14 points. Pumas UNAM is ninth, with 11.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Pumas UNAM

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Azteca

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM Stats

Cruz Azul is fourth in Liga MX in goals scored (15 in 9 games), and Pumas UNAM is fifth in goals allowed (eight in 8).

Pumas UNAM is sixth in Liga MX offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Cruz Azul is 10th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).

Cruz Azul's goal differential (+3) is fifth in the league.

Pumas UNAM is third in the league in goal differential, at +5.

Cruz Azul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Club Santos Laguna L 2-1 Home 3/2/2022 Tigres UANL D 2-2 Away 3/5/2022 Puebla FC L 3-1 Home 3/12/2022 Pumas UNAM - Home 3/19/2022 CF Pachuca - Away 4/2/2022 Atlas FC - Home 4/8/2022 Mazatlan FC - Away

Pumas UNAM Schedule