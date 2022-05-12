Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigres UANL will take to the pitch against Cruz Azul on Thursday, May 12 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Azteca gets underway at 8:00 PM ET on TUDN. Cruz Azul is currently eighth in the league, with 26 points. Tigres UANL is second, with 33.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL

Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL Stats

  • Cruz Azul is 12th in Liga MX offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per match).
  • Tigres UANL is scoring 1.8 goals per match (second in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul is conceding 1.0 per match (third in league).
  • Cruz Azul has a goal differential of +3 on the season, which is eighth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Tigres UANL is second in the league, at +10.

Cruz Azul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Atletico San Luis

L 1-0

Home

4/30/2022

CF America

D 0-0

Away

5/7/2022

Necaxa

D 1-1

Home

5/12/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

5/15/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Necaxa

L 2-0

Away

4/23/2022

CF America

L 2-0

Home

4/30/2022

Atlas FC

D 1-1

Away

5/12/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Away

5/15/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18243397
