Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tigres UANL will take to the pitch against Cruz Azul on Thursday, May 12 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Azteca gets underway at 8:00 PM ET on TUDN. Cruz Azul is currently eighth in the league, with 26 points. Tigres UANL is second, with 33.
How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL
- Match Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Azteca
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL Stats
- Cruz Azul is 12th in Liga MX offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per match).
- Tigres UANL is scoring 1.8 goals per match (second in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul is conceding 1.0 per match (third in league).
- Cruz Azul has a goal differential of +3 on the season, which is eighth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Tigres UANL is second in the league, at +10.
Cruz Azul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Atletico San Luis
L 1-0
Home
4/30/2022
CF America
D 0-0
Away
5/7/2022
Necaxa
D 1-1
Home
5/12/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
5/15/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Necaxa
L 2-0
Away
4/23/2022
CF America
L 2-0
Home
4/30/2022
Atlas FC
D 1-1
Away
5/12/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Away
5/15/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)