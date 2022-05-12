Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

Tigres UANL will take to the pitch against Cruz Azul on Thursday, May 12 in Liga MX. The game at Estadio Azteca gets underway at 8:00 PM ET on TUDN. Cruz Azul is currently eighth in the league, with 26 points. Tigres UANL is second, with 33.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL

Match Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Azteca

Estadio Azteca Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL Stats

Cruz Azul is 12th in Liga MX offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Tigres UANL is sixth defensively (1.2 allowed per match).

Tigres UANL is scoring 1.8 goals per match (second in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul is conceding 1.0 per match (third in league).

Cruz Azul has a goal differential of +3 on the season, which is eighth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Tigres UANL is second in the league, at +10.

Cruz Azul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Atletico San Luis L 1-0 Home 4/30/2022 CF America D 0-0 Away 5/7/2022 Necaxa D 1-1 Home 5/12/2022 Tigres UANL - Home 5/15/2022 Tigres UANL - Away

Tigres UANL Schedule