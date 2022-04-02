How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Crystal Palace is set to meet Arsenal FC on Monday, April 4 in the Premier League. The game at Selhurst Park begins at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Arsenal has 54 points, and is fourth in the league. Crystal Palace has 34 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
- Match Day: Monday, April 4, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace and Arsenal Stats
- Arsenal is seventh in the Premier League in goals scored (44 in 28 matches), and Crystal Palace is eighth in goals conceded (38 in 29).
- Crystal Palace is scoring 1.3 goals per match (10th in the Premier League), and Arsenal is conceding 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
- Arsenal's goal differential is +13, fourth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Crystal Palace is ninth in the league, at +1.
Arsenal Key Players
- Arsenal is led by Bukayo Saka, who has nine goals in 28 games (11th in league).
- Emile Smith-Rowe has nine goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 25 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Alexandre Lacazette is Arsenal's leader in assists, with seven in 26 games (sixth in league).
Crystal Palace Key Players
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Leicester City
W 2-0
Home
3/16/2022
Liverpool
L 2-0
Home
3/19/2022
Aston Villa
W 1-0
Away
4/4/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
4/9/2022
Brighton
-
Home
4/16/2022
Southampton
-
Away
4/23/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
Crystal Palace Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Burnley
D 1-1
Home
3/5/2022
Wolverhampton
W 2-0
Away
3/14/2022
Manchester City
D 0-0
Home
4/4/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
4/10/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
4/25/2022
Leeds
-
Home
4/30/2022
Southampton
-
Away
How To Watch
April
4
2022
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
