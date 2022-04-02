Skip to main content

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Crystal Palace is set to meet Arsenal FC on Monday, April 4 in the Premier League. The game at Selhurst Park begins at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Arsenal has 54 points, and is fourth in the league. Crystal Palace has 34 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Crystal Palace and Arsenal Stats

  • Arsenal is seventh in the Premier League in goals scored (44 in 28 matches), and Crystal Palace is eighth in goals conceded (38 in 29).
  • Crystal Palace is scoring 1.3 goals per match (10th in the Premier League), and Arsenal is conceding 1.1 per match (fifth in league).
  • Arsenal's goal differential is +13, fourth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Crystal Palace is ninth in the league, at +1.

Arsenal Key Players

  • Arsenal is led by Bukayo Saka, who has nine goals in 28 games (11th in league).
  • Emile Smith-Rowe has nine goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 25 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • Alexandre Lacazette is Arsenal's leader in assists, with seven in 26 games (sixth in league).

Crystal Palace Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Leicester City

W 2-0

Home

3/16/2022

Liverpool

L 2-0

Home

3/19/2022

Aston Villa

W 1-0

Away

4/4/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

4/9/2022

Brighton

-

Home

4/16/2022

Southampton

-

Away

4/23/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

Crystal Palace Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Burnley

D 1-1

Home

3/5/2022

Wolverhampton

W 2-0

Away

3/14/2022

Manchester City

D 0-0

Home

4/4/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

4/10/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

4/25/2022

Leeds

-

Home

4/30/2022

Southampton

-

Away

How To Watch

April
4
2022

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17999397
