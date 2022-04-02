Crystal Palace is set to meet Arsenal FC on Monday, April 4 in the Premier League. The game at Selhurst Park begins at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Arsenal has 54 points, and is fourth in the league. Crystal Palace has 34 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Match Day: Monday, April 4, 2022

Monday, April 4, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace and Arsenal Stats

Arsenal is seventh in the Premier League in goals scored (44 in 28 matches), and Crystal Palace is eighth in goals conceded (38 in 29).

Crystal Palace is scoring 1.3 goals per match (10th in the Premier League), and Arsenal is conceding 1.1 per match (fifth in league).

Arsenal's goal differential is +13, fourth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Crystal Palace is ninth in the league, at +1.

Arsenal Key Players

Arsenal is led by Bukayo Saka, who has nine goals in 28 games (11th in league).

Emile Smith-Rowe has nine goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 25 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

Alexandre Lacazette is Arsenal's leader in assists, with seven in 26 games (sixth in league).

Crystal Palace Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/13/2022 Leicester City W 2-0 Home 3/16/2022 Liverpool L 2-0 Home 3/19/2022 Aston Villa W 1-0 Away 4/4/2022 Crystal Palace - Away 4/9/2022 Brighton - Home 4/16/2022 Southampton - Away 4/23/2022 Manchester United - Home

