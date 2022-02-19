Skip to main content

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Crystal Palace hits the pitch against Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park on Saturday, February 19. The two Premier League teams will play at 10:00 AM ET. With 47 points, Chelsea is third in the league table. Crystal Palace has 26 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

  • Match Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace and Chelsea Stats

  • Chelsea has scored 48 goals in 24 games (third in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace has given up 35 in 24 (11th in league).
  • Crystal Palace is scoring 1.3 goals per game (eighth in the Premier League), and Chelsea is giving up 0.8 per game (third in league).
  • Chelsea has a goal differential of +30 for the season, which is third in the league.
  • Crystal Palace's goal differential (-3) is 10th in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Mason Mount has seven goals in 22 games -- No. 1 on Chelsea, and 15th in the league.
  • Jorginho has six goals in 23 appearances, second-best on Chelsea.
  • Mount has six assists in 22 games -- tops on Chelsea, and seventh in the league.

Crystal Palace Key Players

  • Crystal Palace is led by Conor Gallagher, with seven goals in 21 games (15th in league).
  • Odsonne Edouard has scored six times in 21 appearances.
  • Michael Olise is Crystal Palace's assist leader, with four (on eight chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Manchester City

L 1-0

Away

1/18/2022

Brighton

D 1-1

Away

1/23/2022

Tottenham

W 2-0

Home

2/19/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

3/5/2022

Burnley

-

Away

3/13/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

3/19/2022

Norwich City

-

Away

Crystal Palace Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

Liverpool

L 3-1

Home

2/9/2022

Norwich City

D 1-1

Away

2/12/2022

Brentford

D 0-0

Away

2/19/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

2/23/2022

Watford

-

Away

2/26/2022

Burnley

-

Home

3/5/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
