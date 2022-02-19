Crystal Palace hits the pitch against Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park on Saturday, February 19. The two Premier League teams will play at 10:00 AM ET. With 47 points, Chelsea is third in the league table. Crystal Palace has 26 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Match Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace and Chelsea Stats

Chelsea has scored 48 goals in 24 games (third in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace has given up 35 in 24 (11th in league).

Crystal Palace is scoring 1.3 goals per game (eighth in the Premier League), and Chelsea is giving up 0.8 per game (third in league).

Chelsea has a goal differential of +30 for the season, which is third in the league.

Crystal Palace's goal differential (-3) is 10th in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

Mason Mount has seven goals in 22 games -- No. 1 on Chelsea, and 15th in the league.

Jorginho has six goals in 23 appearances, second-best on Chelsea.

Mount has six assists in 22 games -- tops on Chelsea, and seventh in the league.

Crystal Palace Key Players

Crystal Palace is led by Conor Gallagher, with seven goals in 21 games (15th in league).

Odsonne Edouard has scored six times in 21 appearances.

Michael Olise is Crystal Palace's assist leader, with four (on eight chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2022 Manchester City L 1-0 Away 1/18/2022 Brighton D 1-1 Away 1/23/2022 Tottenham W 2-0 Home 2/19/2022 Crystal Palace - Away 3/5/2022 Burnley - Away 3/13/2022 Newcastle - Home 3/19/2022 Norwich City - Away

Crystal Palace Schedule