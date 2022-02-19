How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Crystal Palace hits the pitch against Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park on Saturday, February 19. The two Premier League teams will play at 10:00 AM ET. With 47 points, Chelsea is third in the league table. Crystal Palace has 26 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
- Match Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace and Chelsea Stats
- Chelsea has scored 48 goals in 24 games (third in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace has given up 35 in 24 (11th in league).
- Crystal Palace is scoring 1.3 goals per game (eighth in the Premier League), and Chelsea is giving up 0.8 per game (third in league).
- Chelsea has a goal differential of +30 for the season, which is third in the league.
- Crystal Palace's goal differential (-3) is 10th in the league.
Chelsea Key Players
- Mason Mount has seven goals in 22 games -- No. 1 on Chelsea, and 15th in the league.
- Jorginho has six goals in 23 appearances, second-best on Chelsea.
- Mount has six assists in 22 games -- tops on Chelsea, and seventh in the league.
Crystal Palace Key Players
- Crystal Palace is led by Conor Gallagher, with seven goals in 21 games (15th in league).
- Odsonne Edouard has scored six times in 21 appearances.
- Michael Olise is Crystal Palace's assist leader, with four (on eight chances created) in 19 league appearances.
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Manchester City
L 1-0
Away
1/18/2022
Brighton
D 1-1
Away
1/23/2022
Tottenham
W 2-0
Home
2/19/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
3/5/2022
Burnley
-
Away
3/13/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
3/19/2022
Norwich City
-
Away
Crystal Palace Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/23/2022
Liverpool
L 3-1
Home
2/9/2022
Norwich City
D 1-1
Away
2/12/2022
Brentford
D 0-0
Away
2/19/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
2/23/2022
Watford
-
Away
2/26/2022
Burnley
-
Home
3/5/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
