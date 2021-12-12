Crystal Palace vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Crystal Palace takes on Everton FC in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Sunday, December 12. The two teams will square off at 11:30 AM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Crystal Palace is currently 14th in the league, with 16 points. Everton is 13th, with 18.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Everton

Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Match Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace and Everton Stats

Crystal Palace is 11th in the Premier League in goals scored (19 in 15 matches), and Everton is 15th in goals allowed (25 in 15).

Everton has scored 19 goals in 15 matches (11th in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace has conceded 21 in 15 (eighth in league).

Crystal Palace's goal differential (-2) is 10th in the league.

Everton's goal differential (-6) is 14th in the league.

Crystal Palace Key Players

Christian Benteke is Crystal Palace's leading scorer this season, with four goals in 15 games (19th in league).

Also atop the scoring charts for Crystal Palace is Conor Gallagher, who has four goals in 14 games.

Gallagher has three assists in 14 games -- No. 1 on Crystal Palace, and 14th in the league.

Everton Key Players

Everton is led by Demarai Gray, with five goals (on 14 shots) in 15 league games.

Andros Townsend has scored three times in 15 appearances.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is Everton's assist leader, with four in 11 games (seventh in league).

Crystal Palace Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Aston Villa L 2-1 Home 11/30/2021 Leeds L 1-0 Away 12/5/2021 Manchester United L 1-0 Away 12/12/2021 Everton - Home 12/15/2021 Southampton - Home 12/18/2021 Watford - Away 12/26/2021 Tottenham - Away

Everton Schedule