Crystal Palace vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Crystal Palace takes on Everton FC in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Sunday, December 12. The two teams will square off at 11:30 AM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Crystal Palace is currently 14th in the league, with 16 points. Everton is 13th, with 18.

    How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Everton

    • Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Selhurst Park
    Crystal Palace and Everton Stats

    • Crystal Palace is 11th in the Premier League in goals scored (19 in 15 matches), and Everton is 15th in goals allowed (25 in 15).
    • Everton has scored 19 goals in 15 matches (11th in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace has conceded 21 in 15 (eighth in league).
    • Crystal Palace's goal differential (-2) is 10th in the league.
    • Everton's goal differential (-6) is 14th in the league.

    Crystal Palace Key Players

    • Christian Benteke is Crystal Palace's leading scorer this season, with four goals in 15 games (19th in league).
    • Also atop the scoring charts for Crystal Palace is Conor Gallagher, who has four goals in 14 games.
    • Gallagher has three assists in 14 games -- No. 1 on Crystal Palace, and 14th in the league.

    Everton Key Players

    • Everton is led by Demarai Gray, with five goals (on 14 shots) in 15 league games.
    • Andros Townsend has scored three times in 15 appearances.
    • Abdoulaye Doucoure is Everton's assist leader, with four in 11 games (seventh in league).

    Crystal Palace Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Aston Villa

    L 2-1

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Leeds

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Manchester United

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Everton

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Southampton

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Watford

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Tottenham

    -

    Away

    Everton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Brentford

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Liverpool

    L 4-1

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Arsenal

    W 2-1

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Crystal Palace

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Chelsea

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Leicester City

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Burnley

    -

    Away

