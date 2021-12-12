Crystal Palace vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Crystal Palace takes on Everton FC in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Sunday, December 12. The two teams will square off at 11:30 AM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Crystal Palace is currently 14th in the league, with 16 points. Everton is 13th, with 18.
How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Everton
- Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Crystal Palace and Everton Stats
- Crystal Palace is 11th in the Premier League in goals scored (19 in 15 matches), and Everton is 15th in goals allowed (25 in 15).
- Everton has scored 19 goals in 15 matches (11th in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace has conceded 21 in 15 (eighth in league).
- Crystal Palace's goal differential (-2) is 10th in the league.
- Everton's goal differential (-6) is 14th in the league.
Crystal Palace Key Players
- Christian Benteke is Crystal Palace's leading scorer this season, with four goals in 15 games (19th in league).
- Also atop the scoring charts for Crystal Palace is Conor Gallagher, who has four goals in 14 games.
- Gallagher has three assists in 14 games -- No. 1 on Crystal Palace, and 14th in the league.
Everton Key Players
- Everton is led by Demarai Gray, with five goals (on 14 shots) in 15 league games.
- Andros Townsend has scored three times in 15 appearances.
- Abdoulaye Doucoure is Everton's assist leader, with four in 11 games (seventh in league).
Crystal Palace Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Aston Villa
L 2-1
Home
11/30/2021
Leeds
L 1-0
Away
12/5/2021
Manchester United
L 1-0
Away
12/12/2021
Everton
-
Home
12/15/2021
Southampton
-
Home
12/18/2021
Watford
-
Away
12/26/2021
Tottenham
-
Away
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Brentford
L 1-0
Away
12/1/2021
Liverpool
L 4-1
Home
12/6/2021
Arsenal
W 2-1
Home
12/12/2021
Crystal Palace
-
Away
12/16/2021
Chelsea
-
Away
12/19/2021
Leicester City
-
Home
12/26/2021
Burnley
-
Away
