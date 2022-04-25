Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Monday, Crystal Palace and Leeds United will face off in Premier League action. The clubs will square off at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on USA Network from Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace is 14th in the league table, with 37 points. Leeds is 16th, with 33.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Leeds

Crystal Palace and Leeds Stats

  • Crystal Palace is scoring 1.3 goals per game (ninth in the Premier League), and Leeds is giving up 2.1 per game (19th in league).
  • Leeds has scored 38 goals in 32 matches (14th in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace has given up 41 in 32 (seventh in league).
  • Crystal Palace has a goal differential of +2 on the season, eighth in the league.
  • Leeds' goal differential is -30, 18th in the league.

Crystal Palace Key Players

  • Wilfried Zaha is Crystal Palace's leading scorer this season, with 11 goals in 27 games (eighth in league).
  • Conor Gallagher has eight goals in 28 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Crystal Palace.
  • Michael Olise is Crystal Palace's leader in assists, with five in 25 games (22nd in league).

Leeds Key Players

Crystal Palace Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/4/2022

Arsenal

W 3-0

Home

4/10/2022

Leicester City

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

Newcastle

L 1-0

Away

4/25/2022

Leeds

-

Home

4/30/2022

Southampton

-

Away

5/7/2022

Watford

-

Home

5/15/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

Leeds Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Wolverhampton

W 3-2

Away

4/2/2022

Southampton

D 1-1

Home

4/9/2022

Watford

W 3-0

Away

4/25/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

4/30/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

5/8/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

5/11/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

