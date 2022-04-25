Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Monday, Crystal Palace and Leeds United will face off in Premier League action. The clubs will square off at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on USA Network from Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace is 14th in the league table, with 37 points. Leeds is 16th, with 33.
How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Leeds
- Match Day: Monday, April 25, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace and Leeds Stats
- Crystal Palace is scoring 1.3 goals per game (ninth in the Premier League), and Leeds is giving up 2.1 per game (19th in league).
- Leeds has scored 38 goals in 32 matches (14th in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace has given up 41 in 32 (seventh in league).
- Crystal Palace has a goal differential of +2 on the season, eighth in the league.
- Leeds' goal differential is -30, 18th in the league.
Crystal Palace Key Players
- Wilfried Zaha is Crystal Palace's leading scorer this season, with 11 goals in 27 games (eighth in league).
- Conor Gallagher has eight goals in 28 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Crystal Palace.
- Michael Olise is Crystal Palace's leader in assists, with five in 25 games (22nd in league).
Leeds Key Players
Crystal Palace Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/4/2022
Arsenal
W 3-0
Home
4/10/2022
Leicester City
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
Newcastle
L 1-0
Away
4/25/2022
Leeds
-
Home
4/30/2022
Southampton
-
Away
5/7/2022
Watford
-
Home
5/15/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
Leeds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Wolverhampton
W 3-2
Away
4/2/2022
Southampton
D 1-1
Home
4/9/2022
Watford
W 3-0
Away
4/25/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
4/30/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
5/8/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
5/11/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
