Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Monday's action in the Premier League will see Crystal Palace host Manchester City. The game at Selhurst Park begins at 4:00 PM ET. Manchester City has 69 points, and is first in the league. Crystal Palace has 33 points, and is in 11th place.
How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
- Match Day: Monday, March 14, 2022
- Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace and Manchester City Stats
- Manchester City is second in the Premier League in goals scored (68 in 28 games), and Crystal Palace is ninth in goals allowed (38 in 28).
- Crystal Palace has scored 39 goals in 28 matches (10th in the Premier League), and Manchester City has given up 18 in 28 (first in league).
- Manchester City's goal differential (+50) is second in the league.
- Crystal Palace has a goal differential of +1 on the season, which ranks 10th in the league.
Manchester City Key Players
- Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's leading scorer this year, with 10 goals in 27 games (eighth in league).
- Also atop the scoring charts for Manchester City is Riyad Mahrez, who has 10 goals in 26 games.
- Gabriel Jesus has seven assists in 24 games -- No. 1 on Manchester City, and sixth in the league.
Crystal Palace Key Players
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Tottenham
L 3-2
Home
2/26/2022
Everton
W 1-0
Away
3/6/2022
Manchester United
W 4-1
Home
3/14/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
4/2/2022
Burnley
-
Away
4/10/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
4/16/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
Crystal Palace Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Watford
W 4-1
Away
2/26/2022
Burnley
D 1-1
Home
3/5/2022
Wolverhampton
W 2-0
Away
3/14/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
4/4/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
4/9/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
4/16/2022
Everton
-
Away
