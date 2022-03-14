Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monday's action in the Premier League will see Crystal Palace host Manchester City. The game at Selhurst Park begins at 4:00 PM ET. Manchester City has 69 points, and is first in the league. Crystal Palace has 33 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

Crystal Palace and Manchester City Stats

  • Manchester City is second in the Premier League in goals scored (68 in 28 games), and Crystal Palace is ninth in goals allowed (38 in 28).
  • Crystal Palace has scored 39 goals in 28 matches (10th in the Premier League), and Manchester City has given up 18 in 28 (first in league).
  • Manchester City's goal differential (+50) is second in the league.
  • Crystal Palace has a goal differential of +1 on the season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

  • Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's leading scorer this year, with 10 goals in 27 games (eighth in league).
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Manchester City is Riyad Mahrez, who has 10 goals in 26 games.
  • Gabriel Jesus has seven assists in 24 games -- No. 1 on Manchester City, and sixth in the league.

Crystal Palace Key Players

Manchester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Tottenham

L 3-2

Home

2/26/2022

Everton

W 1-0

Away

3/6/2022

Manchester United

W 4-1

Home

3/14/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

4/2/2022

Burnley

-

Away

4/10/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

4/16/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

Crystal Palace Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Watford

W 4-1

Away

2/26/2022

Burnley

D 1-1

Home

3/5/2022

Wolverhampton

W 2-0

Away

3/14/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

4/4/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

4/9/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

4/16/2022

Everton

-

Away

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Soccer

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
