Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

Monday's action in the Premier League will see Crystal Palace host Manchester City. The game at Selhurst Park begins at 4:00 PM ET. Manchester City has 69 points, and is first in the league. Crystal Palace has 33 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

Match Day: Monday, March 14, 2022

Monday, March 14, 2022 Match Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Crystal Palace and Manchester City Stats

Manchester City is second in the Premier League in goals scored (68 in 28 games), and Crystal Palace is ninth in goals allowed (38 in 28).

Crystal Palace has scored 39 goals in 28 matches (10th in the Premier League), and Manchester City has given up 18 in 28 (first in league).

Manchester City's goal differential (+50) is second in the league.

Crystal Palace has a goal differential of +1 on the season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's leading scorer this year, with 10 goals in 27 games (eighth in league).

Also atop the scoring charts for Manchester City is Riyad Mahrez, who has 10 goals in 26 games.

Gabriel Jesus has seven assists in 24 games -- No. 1 on Manchester City, and sixth in the league.

Crystal Palace Key Players

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Tottenham L 3-2 Home 2/26/2022 Everton W 1-0 Away 3/6/2022 Manchester United W 4-1 Home 3/14/2022 Crystal Palace - Away 4/2/2022 Burnley - Away 4/10/2022 Liverpool - Home 4/16/2022 Wolverhampton - Away

Crystal Palace Schedule