Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    West Ham United travels to meet Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday, January 1. The two teams will square off at 12:30 PM ET, airing on USA Network. West Ham has 31 points, and is fifth in the league table. Crystal Palace has 23 points, and is in 11th place.

    How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. West Ham

    Crystal Palace and West Ham Stats

    • West Ham is scoring 1.8 goals per game (fourth in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace is conceding 1.4 per match (12th in league).
    • Crystal Palace is seventh in the Premier League offensively (1.4 goals per match), and West Ham is ninth defensively (1.3 conceded per game).
    • West Ham's goal differential is +9, which is fourth in the league.
    • Crystal Palace is eighth in the league in goal differential, at 0.

    West Ham Key Players

    • Michail Antonio has seven goals in 18 games -- No. 1 on West Ham, and eighth in the league.
    • The second-leading scorer for West Ham is Said Benrahma, who has five goals in 19 games.
    • Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's leader in assists, with seven in 19 games (third in league).

    Crystal Palace Key Players

    • Crystal Palace is led by Conor Gallagher, with six goals (on 24 shots) in 17 league games.
    • Crystal Palace's second-leading scorer is Wilfried Zaha, with five in 17 games.
    • Gallagher is Crystal Palace's assist leader, with three in 17 games (18th in league).

    West Ham Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Arsenal

    L 2-0

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Southampton

    L 3-2

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Watford

    W 4-1

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Crystal Palace

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Leeds

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Manchester United

    -

    Away

    2/8/2022

    Watford

    -

    Home

    Crystal Palace Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Southampton

    D 2-2

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Tottenham

    L 3-0

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Norwich City

    W 3-0

    Home

    1/1/2022

    West Ham

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Brighton

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Liverpool

    -

    Home

    2/9/2022

    Norwich City

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

