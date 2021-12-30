Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

West Ham United travels to meet Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday, January 1. The two teams will square off at 12:30 PM ET, airing on USA Network. West Ham has 31 points, and is fifth in the league table. Crystal Palace has 23 points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. West Ham

Match Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace and West Ham Stats

West Ham is scoring 1.8 goals per game (fourth in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace is conceding 1.4 per match (12th in league).

Crystal Palace is seventh in the Premier League offensively (1.4 goals per match), and West Ham is ninth defensively (1.3 conceded per game).

West Ham's goal differential is +9, which is fourth in the league.

Crystal Palace is eighth in the league in goal differential, at 0.

West Ham Key Players

Michail Antonio has seven goals in 18 games -- No. 1 on West Ham, and eighth in the league.

The second-leading scorer for West Ham is Said Benrahma, who has five goals in 19 games.

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's leader in assists, with seven in 19 games (third in league).

Crystal Palace Key Players

Crystal Palace is led by Conor Gallagher, with six goals (on 24 shots) in 17 league games.

Crystal Palace's second-leading scorer is Wilfried Zaha, with five in 17 games.

Gallagher is Crystal Palace's assist leader, with three in 17 games (18th in league).

West Ham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Arsenal L 2-0 Away 12/26/2021 Southampton L 3-2 Home 12/28/2021 Watford W 4-1 Away 1/1/2022 Crystal Palace - Away 1/16/2022 Leeds - Home 1/22/2022 Manchester United - Away 2/8/2022 Watford - Home

Crystal Palace Schedule