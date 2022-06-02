Cyprus vs. Kosovo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

How to Watch Cyprus vs. Kosovo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action on Thursday features Cyprus meeting Kosovo. The two teams will start their contest at 12:00 PM ET from AEK Arena, airing on fubo Sports Network.

Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: AEK Arena

AEK Arena

Cyprus and Kosovo Stats

Cyprus was 51st in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (four goals overall, 0.4 per game), and Kosovo conceded 15 overall (1.9 per game).

In World Cup qualifying play, Kosovo put up five goals in eight games, and Cyprus allowed 21.

Cyprus was 49th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at -17.

In terms of goal differential, Kosovo was 40th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at -10.

Cyprus Players to Watch

Fotis Papoulis had one goal and one assist for Cyprus in World Cup qualifying (over 10 games played).

In World Cup qualifying, Ioannis Pittas had one goal (in eight matches) and one assist.

During the qualification cycle, Chambos Kyriakou had one assist (but no goals).

In four World Cup qualifiers, Andronikos Kakoullis tallied one goal.

Kosovo Players to Watch

In eight World Cup qualifying matches for Kosovo, Vedat Muriqi scored two goals without an assist.

In 15 games for RCD Mallorca in LaLiga, Muriqi tallied five goals and added two assists.

Besar Halimi scored one goal without an assist in seven World Cup qualifying matches for Kosovo.

Amir Rrahmani compiled one goal for Kosovo in the last World Cup qualifying while playing in six games.

Rrahmani scored four goals without an assist for SSC Napoli (Serie A).

Florent Hadergjonaj tallied one assist for Kosovo in the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle with no goals.

Cyprus Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Kosovo June 2 - Home Northern Ireland June 5 - Home Greece June 9 - Away Northern Ireland June 12 - Away

Kosovo Schedule