Cyprus vs. Kosovo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

How to Watch Cyprus vs. Kosovo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UEFA Nations League action on Thursday features Cyprus meeting Kosovo. The two teams will start their contest at 12:00 PM ET from AEK Arena, airing on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Cyprus vs. Kosovo

Cyprus and Kosovo Stats

  • Cyprus was 51st in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (four goals overall, 0.4 per game), and Kosovo conceded 15 overall (1.9 per game).
  • In World Cup qualifying play, Kosovo put up five goals in eight games, and Cyprus allowed 21.
  • Cyprus was 49th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at -17.
  • In terms of goal differential, Kosovo was 40th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at -10.

Cyprus Players to Watch

  • Fotis Papoulis had one goal and one assist for Cyprus in World Cup qualifying (over 10 games played).
  • In World Cup qualifying, Ioannis Pittas had one goal (in eight matches) and one assist.
  • During the qualification cycle, Chambos Kyriakou had one assist (but no goals).
  • In four World Cup qualifiers, Andronikos Kakoullis tallied one goal.

Kosovo Players to Watch

  • In eight World Cup qualifying matches for Kosovo, Vedat Muriqi scored two goals without an assist.
  • In 15 games for RCD Mallorca in LaLiga, Muriqi tallied five goals and added two assists.
  • Besar Halimi scored one goal without an assist in seven World Cup qualifying matches for Kosovo.
  • Amir Rrahmani compiled one goal for Kosovo in the last World Cup qualifying while playing in six games.
  • Rrahmani scored four goals without an assist for SSC Napoli (Serie A).
  • Florent Hadergjonaj tallied one assist for Kosovo in the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle with no goals.

Cyprus Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Kosovo

June 2

-

Home

Northern Ireland

June 5

-

Home

Greece

June 9

-

Away

Northern Ireland

June 12

-

Away

Kosovo Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Cyprus

June 2

-

Away

Greece

June 5

-

Home

Northern Ireland

June 9

-

Home

Greece

June 12

-

Away

How To Watch

June
2
2022

Cyprus vs. Kosovo

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
