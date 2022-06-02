Cyprus vs. Kosovo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

How to Watch Cyprus vs. Kosovo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
UEFA Nations League action on Thursday features Cyprus meeting Kosovo. The two teams will start their contest at 12:00 PM ET from AEK Arena, airing on fubo Sports Network.
How to Watch Cyprus vs. Kosovo
- Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: AEK Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cyprus and Kosovo Stats
- Cyprus was 51st in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (four goals overall, 0.4 per game), and Kosovo conceded 15 overall (1.9 per game).
- In World Cup qualifying play, Kosovo put up five goals in eight games, and Cyprus allowed 21.
- Cyprus was 49th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at -17.
- In terms of goal differential, Kosovo was 40th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at -10.
Cyprus Players to Watch
- Fotis Papoulis had one goal and one assist for Cyprus in World Cup qualifying (over 10 games played).
- In World Cup qualifying, Ioannis Pittas had one goal (in eight matches) and one assist.
- During the qualification cycle, Chambos Kyriakou had one assist (but no goals).
- In four World Cup qualifiers, Andronikos Kakoullis tallied one goal.
Kosovo Players to Watch
- In eight World Cup qualifying matches for Kosovo, Vedat Muriqi scored two goals without an assist.
- In 15 games for RCD Mallorca in LaLiga, Muriqi tallied five goals and added two assists.
- Besar Halimi scored one goal without an assist in seven World Cup qualifying matches for Kosovo.
- Amir Rrahmani compiled one goal for Kosovo in the last World Cup qualifying while playing in six games.
- Rrahmani scored four goals without an assist for SSC Napoli (Serie A).
- Florent Hadergjonaj tallied one assist for Kosovo in the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle with no goals.
Cyprus Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Kosovo
June 2
-
Home
Northern Ireland
June 5
-
Home
Greece
June 9
-
Away
Northern Ireland
June 12
-
Away
Kosovo Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Cyprus
June 2
-
Away
Greece
June 5
-
Home
Northern Ireland
June 9
-
Home
Greece
June 12
-
Away
How To Watch
June
2
2022
Cyprus vs. Kosovo
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)