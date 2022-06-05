Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

On Sunday, Cyprus and Northern Ireland will take to the pitch in UEFA Nations League action. The squads will square off at 12:00 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks from AEK Arena.

How to Watch Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland

Match Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: AEK Arena

Cyprus and Northern Ireland Stats

Cyprus has not scored yet in this tournament, while Northern Ireland has conceded one goal (1.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Cyprus scored four goals (0.4 per game) and Northern Ireland conceded seven goals (0.9 per game).

Northern Ireland has not scored yet in this tournament. Cyprus has conceded two goals (2.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Northern Ireland scored six goals (0.8 per game) and Cyprus allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game).

Cyprus is 39th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -2 (and was -17 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).

Northern Ireland is 31st in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -1 (and was -1 in World Cup qualifying).

Cyprus Players to Watch

Ioannis Pittas has one goal and one assist for Cyprus in this tournament, and had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying. Fotis Papoulis has one goal and one assist in this tournament, and had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying. Chambos Kyriakou has one assist for Cyprus in the current tournament, and had one assist during the World Cup qualifying campaign. Grigoris Kastanos has one assist in this competition, and had one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup. In Serie A this past season, Kastanos scored one goal (in 33 games) for Salernitana.

Northern Ireland Players to Watch

Northern Ireland's Conor Washington has collected two goals and one assist in this competition. He had two goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying. During this tournament, Jordan Thompson has one assist. He also tallied one assist in World Cup qualifiers. Northern Ireland's Paddy McNair has delivered one goal in the current tournament. During the World Cup qualifying campaign, he had one goal. During this tournament, Shayne Lavery has produced one goal, plus one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Cyprus Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Kosovo June 2 L 2-0 Home Northern Ireland June 5 - Home Greece June 9 - Away Northern Ireland June 12 - Away Greece September 24 - Home

Northern Ireland Schedule