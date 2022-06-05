Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Cyprus and Northern Ireland will take to the pitch in UEFA Nations League action. The squads will square off at 12:00 PM ET, airing on FOX Sports Networks from AEK Arena.

How to Watch Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland

  • Match Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: AEK Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Cyprus and Northern Ireland Stats

  • Cyprus has not scored yet in this tournament, while Northern Ireland has conceded one goal (1.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Cyprus scored four goals (0.4 per game) and Northern Ireland conceded seven goals (0.9 per game).
  • Northern Ireland has not scored yet in this tournament. Cyprus has conceded two goals (2.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Northern Ireland scored six goals (0.8 per game) and Cyprus allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game).
  • Cyprus is 39th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -2 (and was -17 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).
  • Northern Ireland is 31st in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -1 (and was -1 in World Cup qualifying).

Cyprus Players to Watch

    Ioannis Pittas has one goal and one assist for Cyprus in this tournament, and had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying. Fotis Papoulis has one goal and one assist in this tournament, and had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying. Chambos Kyriakou has one assist for Cyprus in the current tournament, and had one assist during the World Cup qualifying campaign. Grigoris Kastanos has one assist in this competition, and had one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.
  • In Serie A this past season, Kastanos scored one goal (in 33 games) for Salernitana.

Northern Ireland Players to Watch

    Northern Ireland's Conor Washington has collected two goals and one assist in this competition. He had two goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying. During this tournament, Jordan Thompson has one assist. He also tallied one assist in World Cup qualifiers. Northern Ireland's Paddy McNair has delivered one goal in the current tournament. During the World Cup qualifying campaign, he had one goal. During this tournament, Shayne Lavery has produced one goal, plus one goal in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Cyprus Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Kosovo

June 2

L 2-0

Home

Northern Ireland

June 5

-

Home

Greece

June 9

-

Away

Northern Ireland

June 12

-

Away

Greece

September 24

-

Home

Northern Ireland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Greece

June 2

L 1-0

Home

Cyprus

June 5

-

Away

Kosovo

June 9

-

Away

Cyprus

June 12

-

Home

Kosovo

September 24

-

Home

