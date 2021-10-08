    • October 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cyprus at Croatia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Wold Cup Qualifiers continue in Europe as Cyprus looks to make a massive upset against Croatia.
    Author:

    Croatia enters this match with a 2-1-0 record. It tied at Russia 0-0 at the beginning of September before beating Slovenia twice (once at home and once away) by a combined score of 4-0.

    Cyprus hasn't been as talented as Croatia. The team enters this match with a 0-0-3 record since the beginning of September. It lost to Malta 3-0, then to Russia 2-0 and then to Slovenia 2-0 before matching up with Croatia.

    How to Watch Cyprus vs. Croatia Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra2

    You can live stream Cyprus vs. Croatia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Croatia is led by midfielder Mario Pašalić who has two goals on the year. The other Croatians with a mark in the goal column are Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović, Nikola Vlašić, Ivan Perišić plus forwards Marko Livaja and Josip Brekalo. 

    Cyrpus only has one goal scorer so far on its roster. Ioannis Pittas has the goal, and Fotios Papoulis has the assist. Outside of the two of them, the offense has generally been shut down in every game.

    If the projections prove true, Croatia should win this easily. Tune in to see if Pašalić and crew can add some more goals to their total.  

    How To Watch

    October
    8
    2021

    Cyprus vs Croatia

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra2
    Time
    2:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_10954102
    Soccer

