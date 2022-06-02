Czech Republic vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Thursday, Czech Republic and Switzerland will take to the pitch in UEFA Nations League action. The teams will battle at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network from Sinobo Stadium.
- Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Sinobo Stadium
Czech Republic and Switzerland Stats
- Czech Republic scored 14 goals in nine games in World Cup qualifying, and Switzerland allowed two goals.
- In World Cup qualifying play, Switzerland put up 15 goals in eight games, and Czech Republic conceded 10.
- Czech Republic's goal differential was +4 in World Cup qualifying.
- Switzerland outscored opponents 15-2, and its +13 goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play ranked 10th.
Czech Republic Players to Watch
- In four World Cup qualifiers for Czech Republic, Patrik Schick scored two goals and had three assists.
- In 27 matches for Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) this past season, Schick had 24 goals and five assists.
- In nine World Cup qualifiers, Tomas Soucek scored three goals.
- In 36 matches for West Ham United (Premier League) this past season, Soucek scored five goals.
- In five World Cup qualifiers, Jakub Jankto scored one goal and had two assists.
- In LaLiga last season, Jankto did not score, but had one assist (in 24 games) for Getafe CF.
- In the qualification cycle, Antonin Barak had two goals (but no assists).
- Barak had 11 goals and four assists in 30 games for Hellas Verona last season in Serie A.
Switzerland Players to Watch
- Xherdan Shaqiri posted one goal and five assists for Switzerland in the World Cup qualifying cycle.
- Shaqiri has been an important part of Chicago Fire's scoring attack, providing three goals and three assists in 12 MLS games.
- In the latest World Cup qualifying (appearing in four matches), Breel Embolo helped spark Switzerland with three goals and three assists.
- Borussia Monchengladbach's Embolo participated in 29 Bundesliga matches, posting nine goals (15th) with four assists.
- Noah Okafor hit the pitch for Switzerland's last World Cup qualifying, accumulating one goal and one assist in two matches.
- Cedric Itten hit the pitch for four matches in Switzerland's most recent World Cup qualifiers, and he provided the offense with one goal and one assist.
Czech Republic Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Switzerland
June 2
-
Home
Spain
June 5
-
Home
Portugal
June 9
-
Away
Spain
June 12
-
Away
Switzerland Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Czech Republic
June 2
-
Away
Portugal
June 5
-
Away
Spain
June 9
-
Home
Portugal
June 12
-
Home
