Czech Republic vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

On Thursday, Czech Republic and Switzerland will take to the pitch in UEFA Nations League action. The teams will battle at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network from Sinobo Stadium.

How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Sinobo Stadium

Sinobo Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Czech Republic and Switzerland Stats

Czech Republic scored 14 goals in nine games in World Cup qualifying, and Switzerland allowed two goals.

In World Cup qualifying play, Switzerland put up 15 goals in eight games, and Czech Republic conceded 10.

Czech Republic's goal differential was +4 in World Cup qualifying.

Switzerland outscored opponents 15-2, and its +13 goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play ranked 10th.

Czech Republic Players to Watch

In four World Cup qualifiers for Czech Republic, Patrik Schick scored two goals and had three assists.

In 27 matches for Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) this past season, Schick had 24 goals and five assists.

In nine World Cup qualifiers, Tomas Soucek scored three goals.

In 36 matches for West Ham United (Premier League) this past season, Soucek scored five goals.

In five World Cup qualifiers, Jakub Jankto scored one goal and had two assists.

In LaLiga last season, Jankto did not score, but had one assist (in 24 games) for Getafe CF.

In the qualification cycle, Antonin Barak had two goals (but no assists).

Barak had 11 goals and four assists in 30 games for Hellas Verona last season in Serie A.

Switzerland Players to Watch

Xherdan Shaqiri posted one goal and five assists for Switzerland in the World Cup qualifying cycle.

Shaqiri has been an important part of Chicago Fire's scoring attack, providing three goals and three assists in 12 MLS games.

In the latest World Cup qualifying (appearing in four matches), Breel Embolo helped spark Switzerland with three goals and three assists.

Borussia Monchengladbach's Embolo participated in 29 Bundesliga matches, posting nine goals (15th) with four assists.

Noah Okafor hit the pitch for Switzerland's last World Cup qualifying, accumulating one goal and one assist in two matches.

Cedric Itten hit the pitch for four matches in Switzerland's most recent World Cup qualifiers, and he provided the offense with one goal and one assist.

Czech Republic Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Switzerland June 2 - Home Spain June 5 - Home Portugal June 9 - Away Spain June 12 - Away

Switzerland Schedule