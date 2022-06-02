Czech Republic vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday, Czech Republic and Switzerland will take to the pitch in UEFA Nations League action. The teams will battle at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network from Sinobo Stadium.

How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

  • Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Sinobo Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Czech Republic and Switzerland Stats

  • Czech Republic scored 14 goals in nine games in World Cup qualifying, and Switzerland allowed two goals.
  • In World Cup qualifying play, Switzerland put up 15 goals in eight games, and Czech Republic conceded 10.
  • Czech Republic's goal differential was +4 in World Cup qualifying.
  • Switzerland outscored opponents 15-2, and its +13 goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play ranked 10th.

Czech Republic Players to Watch

  • In four World Cup qualifiers for Czech Republic, Patrik Schick scored two goals and had three assists.
  • In 27 matches for Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) this past season, Schick had 24 goals and five assists.
  • In nine World Cup qualifiers, Tomas Soucek scored three goals.
  • In 36 matches for West Ham United (Premier League) this past season, Soucek scored five goals.
  • In five World Cup qualifiers, Jakub Jankto scored one goal and had two assists.
  • In LaLiga last season, Jankto did not score, but had one assist (in 24 games) for Getafe CF.
  • In the qualification cycle, Antonin Barak had two goals (but no assists).
  • Barak had 11 goals and four assists in 30 games for Hellas Verona last season in Serie A.

Switzerland Players to Watch

  • Xherdan Shaqiri posted one goal and five assists for Switzerland in the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • Shaqiri has been an important part of Chicago Fire's scoring attack, providing three goals and three assists in 12 MLS games.
  • In the latest World Cup qualifying (appearing in four matches), Breel Embolo helped spark Switzerland with three goals and three assists.
  • Borussia Monchengladbach's Embolo participated in 29 Bundesliga matches, posting nine goals (15th) with four assists.
  • Noah Okafor hit the pitch for Switzerland's last World Cup qualifying, accumulating one goal and one assist in two matches.
  • Cedric Itten hit the pitch for four matches in Switzerland's most recent World Cup qualifiers, and he provided the offense with one goal and one assist.

Czech Republic Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Switzerland

June 2

-

Home

Spain

June 5

-

Home

Portugal

June 9

-

Away

Spain

June 12

-

Away

Switzerland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Czech Republic

June 2

-

Away

Portugal

June 5

-

Away

Spain

June 9

-

Home

Portugal

June 12

-

Home

How To Watch

June
2
2022

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

