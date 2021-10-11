    • October 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Czech Republic at Belarus in World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Czech Republic heads to Belarus looking for a win to stay in second place in Group E in UEFA World Cup qualifying competition.
    Author:

    The Czech Republic comes into Monday's match against Belarus coming off a 2–2 tie Friday against Wales in World Cup qualifying competition. The draw gave both teams a single point and kept them tied in second place in Group E with eight points each.

    How to Watch Czech Republic at Belarus in World Cup Qualifying:

    Match Date: Oct. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 6

    Live stream the Czech Republic at Belarus match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Czechs caught a break when an own goal from Wales gave them the lead in Friday's match, but they gave up a goal in the 69th minute.

    On Monday, the Czech men's national team will take on last-place Belarus and need to take advantage and get three points.

    Belarus has struggled in Group E as they have just one win to five losses in the round. They lost to Estonia 2–0 Friday for their fifth consecutive loss.

    These two countries last played on Sept. 2, with the Czech Republic earning a 1–0 win. The Czech Republic will be looking for their third win of the World Cup qualifying tournament when they meet again Monday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    11
    2021

    Czech Republic at Belarus in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 6
    Time
    2:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
