    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Wales: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wales and the Czech Republic compete for second place in their group in Friday's World Cup qualifying match.
    Author:

    Wales will be without captain Gareth Bale for Friday's UEFA World Cup qualifying match against the Czech Republic, but Aaron Ramsey is available for the squad after missing the last international window due to injury.

    When the teams met in March in Cardiff, Daniel James scored a goal late to secure a 1–0 win for Wales at the start of the qualifying campaign.

    How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Wales:

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    You can stream the Czech Republic vs. Wales match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the 82nd minute, James rose at the back post to knock the ball into the net and give his team the win.

    Wales played to a 0–0 draw at home to Estonia in its most recent outing in September, which leaves the team tied with the Czech Republic in points at seven each in Group E but one back in goal differential.

    Wales and the Czech Republic sit far from group leader Belgium and its 16 points, so they will settle for a battle for second place, which makes Friday's match all the more important.

    Wales has the lowest goal total in the pool with five goals in six matches, and its attacking output could suffer without Bale leading the line. The winger has remained at Real Madrid to receive treatment for a hamstring injury, which pressure on Ramsey to lead the team in Prague.

    Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore will also bear more responsibility in attack as he looks to regain some of his Euro 2020 form after only scoring once this term.

    West Ham United right back Vladimir Coufal will be absent for the host Czech Republic in Friday's match.

    How To Watch

    October
    8
    2021

    Czech Republic vs. Wales

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_10860112
    Soccer

    How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Wales

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16437147
    Soccer

    How to Watch Germany vs. Romania

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_10954102
    Soccer

    How to Watch Cyprus at Croatia

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_16909267
    MLB

    How to Watch ALDS Game 2: White Sox at Astros

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16707593
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and defensive end Christian Covington (95) react after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) leaps into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 30
    NFL

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy