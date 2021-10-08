How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Wales:

Wales and the Czech Republic compete for second place in their group in Friday's World Cup qualifying match.

Wales will be without captain Gareth Bale for Friday's UEFA World Cup qualifying match against the Czech Republic, but Aaron Ramsey is available for the squad after missing the last international window due to injury.

When the teams met in March in Cardiff, Daniel James scored a goal late to secure a 1–0 win for Wales at the start of the qualifying campaign.

In the 82nd minute, James rose at the back post to knock the ball into the net and give his team the win.

Wales played to a 0–0 draw at home to Estonia in its most recent outing in September, which leaves the team tied with the Czech Republic in points at seven each in Group E but one back in goal differential.

Wales and the Czech Republic sit far from group leader Belgium and its 16 points, so they will settle for a battle for second place, which makes Friday's match all the more important.

Wales has the lowest goal total in the pool with five goals in six matches, and its attacking output could suffer without Bale leading the line. The winger has remained at Real Madrid to receive treatment for a hamstring injury, which pressure on Ramsey to lead the team in Prague.

Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore will also bear more responsibility in attack as he looks to regain some of his Euro 2020 form after only scoring once this term.

West Ham United right back Vladimir Coufal will be absent for the host Czech Republic in Friday's match.