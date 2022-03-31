Skip to main content

How to Watch DC United vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) controls the ball against Toronto FC at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United FC takes on DC United at Audi Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on NBA League Pass. DC United is currently 13th overall in the league in points, with six. Atlanta United FC is 12th, with seven.

How to Watch DC United vs. Atlanta United FC

DC United and Atlanta United FC Stats

  • DC United is 13th in MLS in goals scored (five in 4 games), and Atlanta United FC is 19th in goals conceded (eight in 4).
  • Atlanta United FC is fourth in MLS offensively (two goals per match), and DC United is ninth defensively (one allowed per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, DC United is 12th in the league, at +1.
  • In terms of goal differential, Atlanta United FC is 13th in the league, at 0.

DC United Key Players

  • DC United is led by Ola Kamara, who has two goals (on five shots) in four league games.
  • Michael Estrada has two goals (on one shot per game) in three league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • DC United's leader in assists is Nigel Robertha, who has one (on one chance created) in two league appearances.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Chicago

L 2-0

Home

3/19/2022

Toronto FC

L 2-1

Away

4/2/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

4/9/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

4/16/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

4/23/2022

New England

-

Home

Atlanta United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Colorado

L 3-0

Away

3/13/2022

Charlotte FC

W 2-1

Home

3/19/2022

Montreal

D 3-3

Home

4/2/2022

DC United

-

Away

4/10/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

4/16/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

4/24/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
