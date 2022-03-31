How to Watch DC United vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlanta United FC takes on DC United at Audi Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on NBA League Pass. DC United is currently 13th overall in the league in points, with six. Atlanta United FC is 12th, with seven.
How to Watch DC United vs. Atlanta United FC
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Stadium: Audi Field
DC United and Atlanta United FC Stats
- DC United is 13th in MLS in goals scored (five in 4 games), and Atlanta United FC is 19th in goals conceded (eight in 4).
- Atlanta United FC is fourth in MLS offensively (two goals per match), and DC United is ninth defensively (one allowed per match).
- In terms of goal differential, DC United is 12th in the league, at +1.
- In terms of goal differential, Atlanta United FC is 13th in the league, at 0.
DC United Key Players
- DC United is led by Ola Kamara, who has two goals (on five shots) in four league games.
- Michael Estrada has two goals (on one shot per game) in three league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- DC United's leader in assists is Nigel Robertha, who has one (on one chance created) in two league appearances.
Atlanta United FC Key Players
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Chicago
L 2-0
Home
3/19/2022
Toronto FC
L 2-1
Away
4/2/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
4/9/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
4/16/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
4/23/2022
New England
-
Home
Atlanta United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Colorado
L 3-0
Away
3/13/2022
Charlotte FC
W 2-1
Home
3/19/2022
Montreal
D 3-3
Home
4/2/2022
DC United
-
Away
4/10/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
4/16/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
4/24/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Atlanta United FC at D.C. United
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
