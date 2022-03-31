Mar 19, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) controls the ball against Toronto FC at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United FC takes on DC United at Audi Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on NBA League Pass. DC United is currently 13th overall in the league in points, with six. Atlanta United FC is 12th, with seven.

How to Watch DC United vs. Atlanta United FC

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stadium: Audi Field

Audi Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

DC United and Atlanta United FC Stats

DC United is 13th in MLS in goals scored (five in 4 games), and Atlanta United FC is 19th in goals conceded (eight in 4).

Atlanta United FC is fourth in MLS offensively (two goals per match), and DC United is ninth defensively (one allowed per match).

In terms of goal differential, DC United is 12th in the league, at +1.

In terms of goal differential, Atlanta United FC is 13th in the league, at 0.

DC United Key Players

DC United is led by Ola Kamara, who has two goals (on five shots) in four league games.

Michael Estrada has two goals (on one shot per game) in three league appearances, tied for the team lead.

DC United's leader in assists is Nigel Robertha, who has one (on one chance created) in two league appearances.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

DC United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 FC Cincinnati W 1-0 Away 3/12/2022 Chicago L 2-0 Home 3/19/2022 Toronto FC L 2-1 Away 4/2/2022 Atlanta United FC - Home 4/9/2022 NYCFC - Away 4/16/2022 Austin FC - Home 4/23/2022 New England - Home

Atlanta United FC Schedule