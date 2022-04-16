DC United vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch DC United vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, DC United and Austin FC will face off in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks from Audi Field. DC United has six points, ranking 21st in the league. Austin FC has 11 points, and is fifth overall.
How to Watch DC United vs. Austin FC
- Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Audi Field
DC United and Austin FC Stats
- DC United puts up 1.0 goal per game (23rd in MLS), and Austin FC gives up 0.8 per game (fourth in league).
- Austin FC is scoring 2.3 goals per game (first in MLS), and DC United is giving up 1.0 per match (fourth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, DC United is 12th in the league, at 0.
- Austin FC's goal differential (+9) is first in the league.
DC United Key Players
- Michael Estrada is DC United's leading scorer, with two goals (on three shots) in three league games.
- Ola Kamara has two goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in five league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Nigel Robertha is DC United's leader in assists, with one (on one chance created) in three league appearances.
Austin FC Key Players
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Chicago
L 2-0
Home
3/19/2022
Toronto FC
L 2-1
Away
4/2/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
4/23/2022
New England
-
Home
4/30/2022
Columbus
-
Away
5/7/2022
Houston
-
Home
Austin FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Seattle
D 1-1
Home
4/2/2022
San Jose
D 2-2
Away
4/10/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
DC United
-
Away
4/23/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
4/30/2022
Houston
-
Away
5/8/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
