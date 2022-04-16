DC United vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch DC United vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) and Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) battle for the ball in the first half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) and Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) battle for the ball in the first half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, DC United and Austin FC will face off in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks from Audi Field. DC United has six points, ranking 21st in the league. Austin FC has 11 points, and is fifth overall.

How to Watch DC United vs. Austin FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Audi Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

DC United and Austin FC Stats

  • DC United puts up 1.0 goal per game (23rd in MLS), and Austin FC gives up 0.8 per game (fourth in league).
  • Austin FC is scoring 2.3 goals per game (first in MLS), and DC United is giving up 1.0 per match (fourth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, DC United is 12th in the league, at 0.
  • Austin FC's goal differential (+9) is first in the league.

DC United Key Players

  • Michael Estrada is DC United's leading scorer, with two goals (on three shots) in three league games.
  • Ola Kamara has two goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in five league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • Nigel Robertha is DC United's leader in assists, with one (on one chance created) in three league appearances.

Austin FC Key Players

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Chicago

L 2-0

Home

3/19/2022

Toronto FC

L 2-1

Away

4/2/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

4/23/2022

New England

-

Home

4/30/2022

Columbus

-

Away

5/7/2022

Houston

-

Home

Austin FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Seattle

D 1-1

Home

4/2/2022

San Jose

D 2-2

Away

4/10/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

DC United

-

Away

4/23/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

4/30/2022

Houston

-

Away

5/8/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Austin FC at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18092000
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Stars

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
USATSI_18097193
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Rockies

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Bowling Pins
College Bowling

How to Watch the Women's Bowling National Championship: Stephen F. Austin vs McKendree

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17970115
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Quinnipiac at Virginia in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Santos Laguna
Liga MX

Santos Laguna vs. Querétaro stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
imago1005372177h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Toluca

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) and Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) battle for the ball in the first half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy