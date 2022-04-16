DC United vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Apr 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) and Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) battle for the ball in the first half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, DC United and Austin FC will face off in MLS action. The clubs will battle at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks from Audi Field. DC United has six points, ranking 21st in the league. Austin FC has 11 points, and is fifth overall.

How to Watch DC United vs. Austin FC

Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Audi Field

DC United and Austin FC Stats

DC United puts up 1.0 goal per game (23rd in MLS), and Austin FC gives up 0.8 per game (fourth in league).

Austin FC is scoring 2.3 goals per game (first in MLS), and DC United is giving up 1.0 per match (fourth in league).

In terms of goal differential, DC United is 12th in the league, at 0.

Austin FC's goal differential (+9) is first in the league.

DC United Key Players

Michael Estrada is DC United's leading scorer, with two goals (on three shots) in three league games.

Ola Kamara has two goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in five league appearances, tied for the team lead.

Nigel Robertha is DC United's leader in assists, with one (on one chance created) in three league appearances.

Austin FC Key Players

DC United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Chicago L 2-0 Home 3/19/2022 Toronto FC L 2-1 Away 4/2/2022 Atlanta United FC L 1-0 Home 4/16/2022 Austin FC - Home 4/23/2022 New England - Home 4/30/2022 Columbus - Away 5/7/2022 Houston - Home

Austin FC Schedule