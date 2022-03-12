Skip to main content

How to Watch DC United vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (1) makes a save on a header from Chicago Fire FC forward Kacper Przybylko (11) in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire takes on DC United at Audi Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. DC United is fifth overall in the league in points, with six. Chicago is 19th, with two.

How to Watch DC United vs. Chicago

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Audi Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

DC United and Chicago Stats

  • DC United was seventh in MLS in goals scored last season (56 in 34 matches), and Chicago was 17th in goals conceded (54).
  • Chicago scored 36 goals in 34 matches last season (24th in MLS), and DC United conceded 54 (17th in league).
  • DC United was 11th in the league in goal differential last season, at +2.
  • Chicago had a goal differential of -18 last season, 23rd in the league.

DC United Key Players

  • Ola Kamara put up nine goals over 13 games last season.
  • Over 18 league games last season, Nigel Robertha scored four goals.
  • Julian Gressel's assist tally hit nine a season ago.

Chicago Key Players

  • Kacper Przybylko scored 12 goals in 37 games last season (13th in league).
  • Luka Stojanovic scored eight goals in 32 games.
  • Alvaro Medran had six assists (on 57 chances created) last season.

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Charlotte FC

W 3-0

Home

3/5/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Chicago

-

Home

3/19/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

4/9/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Inter Miami CF

D 0-0

Away

3/5/2022

Orlando City SC

D 0-0

Home

3/12/2022

DC United

-

Away

3/19/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

4/2/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

4/9/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Chicago Fire FC at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
