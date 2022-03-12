How to Watch DC United vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chicago Fire takes on DC United at Audi Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. DC United is fifth overall in the league in points, with six. Chicago is 19th, with two.
How to Watch DC United vs. Chicago
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Audi Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
DC United and Chicago Stats
- DC United was seventh in MLS in goals scored last season (56 in 34 matches), and Chicago was 17th in goals conceded (54).
- Chicago scored 36 goals in 34 matches last season (24th in MLS), and DC United conceded 54 (17th in league).
- DC United was 11th in the league in goal differential last season, at +2.
- Chicago had a goal differential of -18 last season, 23rd in the league.
DC United Key Players
- Ola Kamara put up nine goals over 13 games last season.
- Over 18 league games last season, Nigel Robertha scored four goals.
- Julian Gressel's assist tally hit nine a season ago.
Chicago Key Players
- Kacper Przybylko scored 12 goals in 37 games last season (13th in league).
- Luka Stojanovic scored eight goals in 32 games.
- Alvaro Medran had six assists (on 57 chances created) last season.
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Charlotte FC
W 3-0
Home
3/5/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Chicago
-
Home
3/19/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
4/9/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Inter Miami CF
D 0-0
Away
3/5/2022
Orlando City SC
D 0-0
Home
3/12/2022
DC United
-
Away
3/19/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
4/2/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
4/9/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
