Chicago Fire takes on DC United at Audi Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. DC United is fifth overall in the league in points, with six. Chicago is 19th, with two.

How to Watch DC United vs. Chicago

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Audi Field

DC United and Chicago Stats

DC United was seventh in MLS in goals scored last season (56 in 34 matches), and Chicago was 17th in goals conceded (54).

Chicago scored 36 goals in 34 matches last season (24th in MLS), and DC United conceded 54 (17th in league).

DC United was 11th in the league in goal differential last season, at +2.

Chicago had a goal differential of -18 last season, 23rd in the league.

DC United Key Players

Ola Kamara put up nine goals over 13 games last season.

Over 18 league games last season, Nigel Robertha scored four goals.

Julian Gressel's assist tally hit nine a season ago.

Chicago Key Players

Kacper Przybylko scored 12 goals in 37 games last season (13th in league).

Luka Stojanovic scored eight goals in 32 games.

Alvaro Medran had six assists (on 57 chances created) last season.

DC United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Charlotte FC W 3-0 Home 3/5/2022 FC Cincinnati W 1-0 Away 3/12/2022 Chicago - Home 3/19/2022 Toronto FC - Away 4/2/2022 Atlanta United FC - Home 4/9/2022 NYCFC - Away

Chicago Schedule