DC United will host Houston Dynamo in MLS at Audi Field on Saturday, May 7. The two clubs will battle at 7:30 PM ET, airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. DC United has nine points, ranking 24th overall in the league. Houston has 12 points, and is 14th overall.

How to Watch DC United vs. Houston

Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Audi Field

DC United and Houston Stats

DC United is scoring 1.3 goals per match (18th in MLS), and Houston is giving up 1.2 per match (12th in league).

Houston is 13th in MLS in goals scored (12 in 9 matches), and DC United is 16th in goals conceded (13 in 8).

DC United has a goal differential of -3 on the season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Houston has a goal differential of +1 for the season, 10th in the league.

DC United Key Players

Ola Kamara is DC United's leading scorer, with four goals (on nine shots) in seven league games.

The second-leading scorer for DC United is Michael Estrada, who has three goals in six games.

Andy Najar has one assist in six games -- No. 1 on DC United, and 60th in the league.

Houston Key Players

DC United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Austin FC L 3-2 Home 4/23/2022 New England W 3-2 Home 4/30/2022 Columbus L 3-0 Away 5/7/2022 Houston - Home 5/14/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 5/18/2022 NYCFC - Home 5/21/2022 Toronto FC - Home

Houston Schedule