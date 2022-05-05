Skip to main content

How to Watch DC United vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero (23) kicks the ball during the second half against the Austin FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

DC United will host Houston Dynamo in MLS at Audi Field on Saturday, May 7. The two clubs will battle at 7:30 PM ET, airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. DC United has nine points, ranking 24th overall in the league. Houston has 12 points, and is 14th overall.

How to Watch DC United vs. Houston

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Audi Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

DC United and Houston Stats

  • DC United is scoring 1.3 goals per match (18th in MLS), and Houston is giving up 1.2 per match (12th in league).
  • Houston is 13th in MLS in goals scored (12 in 9 matches), and DC United is 16th in goals conceded (13 in 8).
  • DC United has a goal differential of -3 on the season, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • Houston has a goal differential of +1 for the season, 10th in the league.

DC United Key Players

  • Ola Kamara is DC United's leading scorer, with four goals (on nine shots) in seven league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for DC United is Michael Estrada, who has three goals in six games.
  • Andy Najar has one assist in six games -- No. 1 on DC United, and 60th in the league.

Houston Key Players

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Austin FC

L 3-2

Home

4/23/2022

New England

W 3-2

Home

4/30/2022

Columbus

L 3-0

Away

5/7/2022

Houston

-

Home

5/14/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

5/18/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

5/21/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Portland

D 0-0

Home

4/23/2022

FC Dallas

L 2-1

Away

4/30/2022

Austin FC

L 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

DC United

-

Away

5/14/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

5/18/2022

Seattle

-

Home

5/22/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Houston Dynamo at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
