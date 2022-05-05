How to Watch DC United vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
DC United will host Houston Dynamo in MLS at Audi Field on Saturday, May 7. The two clubs will battle at 7:30 PM ET, airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. DC United has nine points, ranking 24th overall in the league. Houston has 12 points, and is 14th overall.
How to Watch DC United vs. Houston
- Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Audi Field
DC United and Houston Stats
- DC United is scoring 1.3 goals per match (18th in MLS), and Houston is giving up 1.2 per match (12th in league).
- Houston is 13th in MLS in goals scored (12 in 9 matches), and DC United is 16th in goals conceded (13 in 8).
- DC United has a goal differential of -3 on the season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Houston has a goal differential of +1 for the season, 10th in the league.
DC United Key Players
- Ola Kamara is DC United's leading scorer, with four goals (on nine shots) in seven league games.
- The second-leading scorer for DC United is Michael Estrada, who has three goals in six games.
- Andy Najar has one assist in six games -- No. 1 on DC United, and 60th in the league.
Houston Key Players
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Austin FC
L 3-2
Home
4/23/2022
New England
W 3-2
Home
4/30/2022
Columbus
L 3-0
Away
5/7/2022
Houston
-
Home
5/14/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
5/18/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
5/21/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Portland
D 0-0
Home
4/23/2022
FC Dallas
L 2-1
Away
4/30/2022
Austin FC
L 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
DC United
-
Away
5/14/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
5/18/2022
Seattle
-
Home
5/22/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
