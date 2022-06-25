DC United vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch DC United vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza (15) questions the position before a penalty kick by Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) as referee Victor Rivas and midfielder Dax McCarty (6) tries to stop Espinoza during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville SC takes on DC United at Audi Field on Saturday, June 25. The two MLS clubs will battle at 5:00 PM ET. DC United is 27th overall in the league in points, with 14. Nashville SC is 13th, with 23.

How to Watch DC United vs. Nashville SC

DC United and Nashville SC Stats

  • DC United is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (17 in 14 matches), and Nashville SC is 10th in goals conceded (18 in 16).
  • Nashville SC is 17th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and DC United is 19th defensively (1.7 allowed per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, DC United is 23rd in the league, at -7.
  • Nashville SC's goal differential (+1) is 10th in the league.

DC United Key Players

  • Ola Kamara is DC United's leading scorer, with six goals (on 11 shots) in 13 league games.
  • DC United's leader in assists is Julian Gressel, who has three (on 28 chances created) in 14 league appearances.

Nashville SC Key Players

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Toronto FC

D 2-2

Home

5/28/2022

New York

L 4-1

Away

6/18/2022

Chicago

L 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

7/4/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

7/8/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

7/13/2022

Columbus

-

Home

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Colorado

W 3-1

Away

6/11/2022

San Jose

D 0-0

Home

6/19/2022

Sporting Kansas City

L 2-1

Home

6/25/2022

DC United

-

Away

7/3/2022

Portland

-

Home

7/9/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

7/13/2022

Seattle

-

Home

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Nashville SC at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
