DC United vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

How to Watch DC United vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nashville SC takes on DC United at Audi Field on Saturday, June 25. The two MLS clubs will battle at 5:00 PM ET. DC United is 27th overall in the league in points, with 14. Nashville SC is 13th, with 23.
How to Watch DC United vs. Nashville SC
- Match Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
- Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Audi Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
DC United and Nashville SC Stats
- DC United is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (17 in 14 matches), and Nashville SC is 10th in goals conceded (18 in 16).
- Nashville SC is 17th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and DC United is 19th defensively (1.7 allowed per match).
- In terms of goal differential, DC United is 23rd in the league, at -7.
- Nashville SC's goal differential (+1) is 10th in the league.
DC United Key Players
- Ola Kamara is DC United's leading scorer, with six goals (on 11 shots) in 13 league games.
- Kamara is DC United's joint top scorer this season, with six goals (on 11 shots, 0.8 per game) in 13 league appearances.
- DC United's leader in assists is Julian Gressel, who has three (on 28 chances created) in 14 league appearances.
Nashville SC Key Players
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Toronto FC
D 2-2
Home
5/28/2022
New York
L 4-1
Away
6/18/2022
Chicago
L 1-0
Away
6/25/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
7/4/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
7/8/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
7/13/2022
Columbus
-
Home
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Colorado
W 3-1
Away
6/11/2022
San Jose
D 0-0
Home
6/19/2022
Sporting Kansas City
L 2-1
Home
6/25/2022
DC United
-
Away
7/3/2022
Portland
-
Home
7/9/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
7/13/2022
Seattle
-
Home
How To Watch
June
25
2022
Nashville SC at D.C. United
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)