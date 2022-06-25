DC United vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

Jun 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza (15) questions the position before a penalty kick by Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) as referee Victor Rivas and midfielder Dax McCarty (6) tries to stop Espinoza during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville SC takes on DC United at Audi Field on Saturday, June 25. The two MLS clubs will battle at 5:00 PM ET. DC United is 27th overall in the league in points, with 14. Nashville SC is 13th, with 23.

How to Watch DC United vs. Nashville SC

Match Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Match Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Audi Field

DC United and Nashville SC Stats

DC United is 22nd in MLS in goals scored (17 in 14 matches), and Nashville SC is 10th in goals conceded (18 in 16).

Nashville SC is 17th in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and DC United is 19th defensively (1.7 allowed per match).

In terms of goal differential, DC United is 23rd in the league, at -7.

Nashville SC's goal differential (+1) is 10th in the league.

DC United Key Players

Ola Kamara is DC United's leading scorer, with six goals (on 11 shots) in 13 league games.

Kamara is DC United's joint top scorer this season, with six goals (on 11 shots, 0.8 per game) in 13 league appearances.

DC United's leader in assists is Julian Gressel, who has three (on 28 chances created) in 14 league appearances.

Nashville SC Key Players

DC United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Toronto FC D 2-2 Home 5/28/2022 New York L 4-1 Away 6/18/2022 Chicago L 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Nashville SC - Home 7/4/2022 Orlando City SC - Away 7/8/2022 Philadelphia - Away 7/13/2022 Columbus - Home

Nashville SC Schedule