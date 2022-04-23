Apr 19, 2022; Rochester, New York, USA; D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) celebrates his goal with teammate midfielder Drew Skundrich (12) against the Flower City Union during the second half at Marina Auto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution takes on DC United at Audi Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on CBS. DC United has six points, ranking 25th in the league. New England has seven points, and is 22nd overall.

How to Watch DC United vs. New England

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Audi Field

Audi Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

DC United and New England Stats

DC United is 23rd in MLS in goals scored (seven in 6 games), and New England is 20th in goals allowed (13 in 7).

New England is scoring 1.4 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and DC United is giving up 1.3 per match (13th in league).

DC United is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

In terms of goal differential, New England is 19th in the league, at -3.

DC United Key Players

Ola Kamara is DC United's leading scorer this year, with four goals in six games (sixth in league).

Michael Estrada has two goals in four appearances, the No. 2 scorer on DC United.

Andy Najar has one assist in six games -- tops on DC United, and 40th in the league.

New England Key Players

DC United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/19/2022 Toronto FC L 2-1 Away 4/2/2022 Atlanta United FC L 1-0 Home 4/16/2022 Austin FC L 3-2 Home 4/23/2022 New England - Home 4/30/2022 Columbus - Away 5/7/2022 Houston - Home 5/14/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away

New England Schedule