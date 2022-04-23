How to Watch DC United vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New England Revolution takes on DC United at Audi Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on CBS. DC United has six points, ranking 25th in the league. New England has seven points, and is 22nd overall.
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Audi Field
DC United and New England Stats
- DC United is 23rd in MLS in goals scored (seven in 6 games), and New England is 20th in goals allowed (13 in 7).
- New England is scoring 1.4 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and DC United is giving up 1.3 per match (13th in league).
- DC United is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -1.
- In terms of goal differential, New England is 19th in the league, at -3.
DC United Key Players
- Ola Kamara is DC United's leading scorer this year, with four goals in six games (sixth in league).
- Michael Estrada has two goals in four appearances, the No. 2 scorer on DC United.
- Andy Najar has one assist in six games -- tops on DC United, and 40th in the league.
New England Key Players
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Toronto FC
L 2-1
Away
4/2/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
Austin FC
L 3-2
Home
4/23/2022
New England
-
Home
4/30/2022
Columbus
-
Away
5/7/2022
Houston
-
Home
5/14/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
New York
L 1-0
Home
4/9/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 3-2
Away
4/16/2022
Charlotte FC
W 2-1
Home
4/23/2022
DC United
-
Away
4/30/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
5/7/2022
Columbus
-
Home
5/15/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
