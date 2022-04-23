Skip to main content

How to Watch DC United vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Rochester, New York, USA; D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) celebrates his goal with teammate midfielder Drew Skundrich (12) against the Flower City Union during the second half at Marina Auto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution takes on DC United at Audi Field on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on CBS. DC United has six points, ranking 25th in the league. New England has seven points, and is 22nd overall.

How to Watch DC United vs. New England

DC United and New England Stats

  • DC United is 23rd in MLS in goals scored (seven in 6 games), and New England is 20th in goals allowed (13 in 7).
  • New England is scoring 1.4 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and DC United is giving up 1.3 per match (13th in league).
  • DC United is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -1.
  • In terms of goal differential, New England is 19th in the league, at -3.

DC United Key Players

  • Ola Kamara is DC United's leading scorer this year, with four goals in six games (sixth in league).
  • Michael Estrada has two goals in four appearances, the No. 2 scorer on DC United.
  • Andy Najar has one assist in six games -- tops on DC United, and 40th in the league.

New England Key Players

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Toronto FC

L 2-1

Away

4/2/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

Austin FC

L 3-2

Home

4/23/2022

New England

-

Home

4/30/2022

Columbus

-

Away

5/7/2022

Houston

-

Home

5/14/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

New York

L 1-0

Home

4/9/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 3-2

Away

4/16/2022

Charlotte FC

W 2-1

Home

4/23/2022

DC United

-

Away

4/30/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

5/7/2022

Columbus

-

Home

5/15/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

How To Watch

April
23
2022

New England Revolution at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
