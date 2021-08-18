August 18, 2021
How to Watch D.C. United vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

First-place Revolution host D.C. United in an Eastern Conference tilt.
The red-hot New England Revolution ride a six-game unbeaten streak into their match against D.C. United. The Revolution are in top form and currently enjoy a 12-point lead on second-place New York City FC in the Eastern Conference.

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New England has been stellar at home, posting a 7-1-1 start to the 2021 campaign and suffering their lone home loss against Toronto on July 7. As good as the Revolution have been at home, D.C. United has been the opposite on the road, winning just two times in 10 away matches.

Forward Gustavo Bou, in his third season in New England, has netted 12 goals, including nine in his last 11 matches. Bou scored the game-winner in a 2-1 road victory against Toronto in the 83rd minute and now sits one shy of 30 goals in his career for the Revolution.

D.C. United just ended a five-game unbeaten streak with a 5-2 road loss against Nashville SC. Ola Kamara posted six goals during the five-game run and has ten goals in his last ten games.

United is looking for their first win against New England since August 2018 and their first in Foxboro since 2012. New England took a 1-0 victory in their last matchup on April 24 on an own goal in the 48th minute.

Regional restrictions may apply.

