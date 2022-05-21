DC United vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch DC United vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York City FC defender Thiago Martins (5) hugs D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) after their game at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

DC United and Toronto FC will hit the pitch in MLS play on Saturday, May 21. The game at Audi Field starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. DC United is 19th overall in the league in points, with 13. Toronto FC is 26th, with 11.

How to Watch DC United vs. Toronto FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Audi Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

DC United and Toronto FC Stats

  • DC United has scored 14 goals in 11 games (15th in MLS), and Toronto FC has given up 23 in 12 (26th in league).
  • Toronto FC is 11th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and DC United is 19th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
  • DC United's goal differential is -3, which is 20th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC is 25th in the league, at -7.

DC United Key Players

  • Ola Kamara is DC United's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 10 games (21st in league).
  • Julian Gressel has two assists in 11 games -- tops on DC United, and 61st in the league.

Toronto FC Key Players

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Houston

W 2-0

Home

5/14/2022

Inter Miami CF

D 2-2

Away

5/18/2022

NYCFC

L 2-0

Home

5/21/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

5/28/2022

New York

-

Away

6/18/2022

Chicago

-

Away

6/25/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

Toronto FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 2-0

Away

5/8/2022

Vancouver

L 1-0

Away

5/14/2022

Orlando City SC

L 1-0

Home

5/21/2022

DC United

-

Away

5/28/2022

Chicago

-

Home

6/18/2022

New York

-

Away

6/25/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Toronto FC at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

