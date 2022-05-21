DC United vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch DC United vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
DC United and Toronto FC will hit the pitch in MLS play on Saturday, May 21. The game at Audi Field starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. DC United is 19th overall in the league in points, with 13. Toronto FC is 26th, with 11.
How to Watch DC United vs. Toronto FC
- Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Match Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Audi Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV
DC United and Toronto FC Stats
- DC United has scored 14 goals in 11 games (15th in MLS), and Toronto FC has given up 23 in 12 (26th in league).
- Toronto FC is 11th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and DC United is 19th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
- DC United's goal differential is -3, which is 20th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC is 25th in the league, at -7.
DC United Key Players
- Ola Kamara is DC United's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 10 games (21st in league).
- Julian Gressel has two assists in 11 games -- tops on DC United, and 61st in the league.
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Houston
W 2-0
Home
5/14/2022
Inter Miami CF
D 2-2
Away
5/18/2022
NYCFC
L 2-0
Home
5/21/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
5/28/2022
New York
-
Away
6/18/2022
Chicago
-
Away
6/25/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
Toronto FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 2-0
Away
5/8/2022
Vancouver
L 1-0
Away
5/14/2022
Orlando City SC
L 1-0
Home
5/21/2022
DC United
-
Away
5/28/2022
Chicago
-
Home
6/18/2022
New York
-
Away
6/25/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
