DC United vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

DC United and Toronto FC will hit the pitch in MLS play on Saturday, May 21. The game at Audi Field starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. DC United is 19th overall in the league in points, with 13. Toronto FC is 26th, with 11.

How to Watch DC United vs. Toronto FC

Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Match Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Audi Field

DC United and Toronto FC Stats

DC United has scored 14 goals in 11 games (15th in MLS), and Toronto FC has given up 23 in 12 (26th in league).

Toronto FC is 11th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and DC United is 19th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).

DC United's goal differential is -3, which is 20th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Toronto FC is 25th in the league, at -7.

DC United Key Players

Ola Kamara is DC United's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 10 games (21st in league).

Kamara has five goals in 10 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Julian Gressel has two assists in 11 games -- tops on DC United, and 61st in the league.

Toronto FC Key Players

DC United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Houston W 2-0 Home 5/14/2022 Inter Miami CF D 2-2 Away 5/18/2022 NYCFC L 2-0 Home 5/21/2022 Toronto FC - Home 5/28/2022 New York - Away 6/18/2022 Chicago - Away 6/25/2022 Nashville SC - Home

