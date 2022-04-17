Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

On Sunday, Defensa y Justicia and Atletico Tucuman will meet in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will square off at 1:00 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports from Estadio Norberto Tomaghello.

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman

Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Norberto Tomaghello

Estadio Norberto Tomaghello Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defensa y Justicia and Atletico Tucuman Stats

Defensa y Justicia is scoring 2.2 goals per match (second in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Tucuman is giving up 1.8 per game (22nd in league).

Atletico Tucuman scores 0.6 goals per game (27th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia concedes 1.6 per match (17th in league).

Defensa y Justicia is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +6.

Atletico Tucuman has a goal differential of -11 for the season, which is 28th in the league.

Defensa y Justicia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/21/2022 Arsenal D 1-1 Home 4/2/2022 CA River Plate L 2-1 Home 4/9/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba W 5-1 Away 4/17/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Home 4/21/2022 CA Sarmiento - Away 4/24/2022 CA Platense - Home 4/30/2022 Union de Santa Fe - Away

Atletico Tucuman Schedule