Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Defensa y Justicia and Atletico Tucuman will meet in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will square off at 1:00 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports from Estadio Norberto Tomaghello.
How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman
- Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Norberto Tomaghello
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Defensa y Justicia and Atletico Tucuman Stats
- Defensa y Justicia is scoring 2.2 goals per match (second in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Tucuman is giving up 1.8 per game (22nd in league).
- Atletico Tucuman scores 0.6 goals per game (27th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia concedes 1.6 per match (17th in league).
- Defensa y Justicia is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +6.
- Atletico Tucuman has a goal differential of -11 for the season, which is 28th in the league.
Defensa y Justicia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Arsenal
D 1-1
Home
4/2/2022
CA River Plate
L 2-1
Home
4/9/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
W 5-1
Away
4/17/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Home
4/21/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Away
4/24/2022
CA Platense
-
Home
4/30/2022
Union de Santa Fe
-
Away
Atletico Tucuman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/22/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
L 1-0
Home
4/3/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
D 1-1
Away
4/8/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
L 2-1
Home
4/17/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Away
4/21/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Home
4/24/2022
CA River Plate
-
Away
4/30/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Home
