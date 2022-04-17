Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Defensa y Justicia and Atletico Tucuman will meet in Argentine Primera División action. The clubs will square off at 1:00 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports from Estadio Norberto Tomaghello.

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman

  • Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Norberto Tomaghello
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defensa y Justicia and Atletico Tucuman Stats

  • Defensa y Justicia is scoring 2.2 goals per match (second in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Tucuman is giving up 1.8 per game (22nd in league).
  • Atletico Tucuman scores 0.6 goals per game (27th in the Argentine Primera División), and Defensa y Justicia concedes 1.6 per match (17th in league).
  • Defensa y Justicia is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +6.
  • Atletico Tucuman has a goal differential of -11 for the season, which is 28th in the league.

Defensa y Justicia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

Arsenal

D 1-1

Home

4/2/2022

CA River Plate

L 2-1

Home

4/9/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

W 5-1

Away

4/17/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Home

4/21/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Away

4/24/2022

CA Platense

-

Home

4/30/2022

Union de Santa Fe

-

Away

Atletico Tucuman Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/22/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

L 1-0

Home

4/3/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

D 1-1

Away

4/8/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

L 2-1

Home

4/17/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Away

4/21/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Home

4/24/2022

CA River Plate

-

Away

4/30/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Home

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atlético Tucumán

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
