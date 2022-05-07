Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Patronato Parana hits the pitch against Defensa y Justicia at Estadio Norberto Tomaghello on Sunday, May 8. The two Argentine Primera División clubs will face off at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Patronato Parana

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Norberto Tomaghello
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defensa y Justicia and CA Patronato Parana Stats

  • Defensa y Justicia has scored 25 goals in 13 matches (third in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Patronato Parana has given up 24 in 13 (26th in league).
  • CA Patronato Parana is 26th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.8 goals per game), and Defensa y Justicia is 18th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
  • Defensa y Justicia has a goal differential of +6 for the season, fifth in the league.
  • CA Patronato Parana is 28th in the league in goal differential, at -14.

Defensa y Justicia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

CA Sarmiento

L 2-1

Away

4/24/2022

CA Platense

D 1-1

Home

5/2/2022

Union de Santa Fe

W 2-1

Away

5/8/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Home

CA Patronato Parana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

L 3-2

Home

4/23/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

W 2-1

Away

4/29/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

L 6-0

Home

5/8/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Away

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Defensa y Justicia vs. Patronato

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
