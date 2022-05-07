Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Patronato Parana hits the pitch against Defensa y Justicia at Estadio Norberto Tomaghello on Sunday, May 8. The two Argentine Primera División clubs will face off at 3:00 PM ET.
- Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Norberto Tomaghello
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Defensa y Justicia and CA Patronato Parana Stats
- Defensa y Justicia has scored 25 goals in 13 matches (third in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Patronato Parana has given up 24 in 13 (26th in league).
- CA Patronato Parana is 26th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.8 goals per game), and Defensa y Justicia is 18th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
- Defensa y Justicia has a goal differential of +6 for the season, fifth in the league.
- CA Patronato Parana is 28th in the league in goal differential, at -14.
Defensa y Justicia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/21/2022
CA Sarmiento
L 2-1
Away
4/24/2022
CA Platense
D 1-1
Home
5/2/2022
Union de Santa Fe
W 2-1
Away
5/8/2022
CA Patronato Parana
-
Home
CA Patronato Parana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
L 3-2
Home
4/23/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
W 2-1
Away
4/29/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
L 6-0
Home
5/8/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Away
How To Watch
May
8
2022
Defensa y Justicia vs. Patronato
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)