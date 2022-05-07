Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Patronato Parana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

CA Patronato Parana hits the pitch against Defensa y Justicia at Estadio Norberto Tomaghello on Sunday, May 8. The two Argentine Primera División clubs will face off at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Patronato Parana

Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Norberto Tomaghello

Defensa y Justicia and CA Patronato Parana Stats

Defensa y Justicia has scored 25 goals in 13 matches (third in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Patronato Parana has given up 24 in 13 (26th in league).

CA Patronato Parana is 26th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.8 goals per game), and Defensa y Justicia is 18th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).

Defensa y Justicia has a goal differential of +6 for the season, fifth in the league.

CA Patronato Parana is 28th in the league in goal differential, at -14.

Defensa y Justicia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 CA Sarmiento L 2-1 Away 4/24/2022 CA Platense D 1-1 Home 5/2/2022 Union de Santa Fe W 2-1 Away 5/8/2022 CA Patronato Parana - Home

CA Patronato Parana Schedule